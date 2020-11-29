Metro boys' basketball preview: Promise and mystery accompany upcoming season

“We’ve got some guys that are pretty adept down low on the blocks and we have shooting. We have some quickness. We have some guys that are going to be pretty good at scoring at all three levels and getting into the paint.”

Wolf and Courbat have signed to continue their basketball careers at Northern Iowa, while Knutson is heading to Truman State. Janssen and Campbell are also getting college looks.

The Tigers’ size and talent extends to 6-8 sophomore Dallas Bear, who already has a college offer on the table. Hunter Jacobson also played a prominent role on the sophomore team last season and is set for varsity competition.

Schultz says he has a group of five to six other players vying for time. Cedar Falls placed third in last season’s state tournament and a tradition of success looks to continue.

“Guys year in and year out understand the process of what it takes to get there and they’ve been there,” Schultz said. “They believe that it’s possible and they understand what it’s all about to get there. I think that’s really a strength for us.”

West