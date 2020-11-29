Metro boys' basketball preview: Promise and mystery accompany upcoming season

The upcoming basketball season is one of promise and mystery for local metro high schools.
Cedar Falls, armed with the tallest roster in Ryan Schultz’s career as head coach, is thinking big after four trips to state and two championships over the past five seasons.
Waterloo West has a new wave of seniors ready to get their first taste of varsity court time following a 2020 senior class that put together one of the best seasons in program history.
Incoming head coach Brent Carmichael has a strong returning core at Waterloo East, while former wrestlers hope to give Dru Robinson a boost entering his second season at Columbus.
Waterloo Christian has depth following a breakthrough 10-win season and Valley Lutheran returns seven of the nine players in its rotation as the program attempts to build.
Cedar Falls
Guards Trey Campbell (6-foot-4) and Landon Wolf (6-foot-5) return to a backcourt that is likely to tower over its opposition. Seniors Chase Courbat (6-9) and Joe Knutson (6-8) bring size to the frontcourt and senior Carter Janssen (6-6) returns with experience on the wing for a Tigers’ lineup that could rival some colleges.
“Anytime you have length at every position I think that definitely is an advantage,” Schultz said. “The nice thing with it is I think there’s a lot of balance within that core group this year.
“We’ve got some guys that are pretty adept down low on the blocks and we have shooting. We have some quickness. We have some guys that are going to be pretty good at scoring at all three levels and getting into the paint.”
Wolf and Courbat have signed to continue their basketball careers at Northern Iowa, while Knutson is heading to Truman State. Janssen and Campbell are also getting college looks.
The Tigers’ size and talent extends to 6-8 sophomore Dallas Bear, who already has a college offer on the table. Hunter Jacobson also played a prominent role on the sophomore team last season and is set for varsity competition.
Schultz says he has a group of five to six other players vying for time. Cedar Falls placed third in last season’s state tournament and a tradition of success looks to continue.
“Guys year in and year out understand the process of what it takes to get there and they’ve been there,” Schultz said. “They believe that it’s possible and they understand what it’s all about to get there. I think that’s really a strength for us.”
West
Center Amar Kulijuhovic is the only returning rotation regular from a West team that finished 20-3 last season and was a controversial last-second shot away from reaching the state tournament.
Coach Cliff Berinobis anticipates Kulijuhovic, who averaged 6.7 points on 58% shooting to go with 4.8 rebounds, is ready to take another step forward.
“Amar has really worked on his game over the summer,” Berinobis said. “We didn’t have a lot of summer stuff but he came in and put his time in. I definitely look for him to be a leader.”
Devontay Bentancourt, Michael Robinson, Colby Adams, Nate Ewell, Mitch Fordyce, Luke Fordyce and Shuntavis Wortham all enter their senior year in the program. Ewell will miss the first six weeks due to a football injury.
“This group of kids, they were loyal, they came in every day and they practiced hard and they learned so much last year from that other group,” Berinobis said.
Sam Moore, who didn’t go out last year, has rejoined the team for his senior season. In total, Berinobis anticipates 12 players are in mix to receive varsity minutes.
“I’ve got a great group of kids,” Berinobis said. “They’re going to give me 100% and I think they’re going to go out and battle.
“I’m honestly curious to see how good we’re going to be. I know our effort is there. It’s going to be fun to watch. These kids have got a lot to prove.”
East
Ramir Scott averaged a team-high 15.3 points and enters his senior season as a key returning catalyst for the Trojans. Brian Keene, Damon Schmidt, Develle Rambus and Dajuan Holmes join Scott as senior leaders for Carmichael.
East’s coach plans to play an up-tempo offense with the ability to also find shooters in half-court sets. The team will try multiple defensive looks with the ability to pick up opponents full court.
“A lot of them didn’t get a lot of playing time (last season),” Carmichael said. “We’ll struggle a little bit early to get them into our system, but midseason, late season, I think we’ll be a team that’s going to be hard to beat.”
East’s future also looks bright with 6-4 Martez Wiggley highlighting a sophomore class with upside.
“That sophomore team, they’re very talented in everything they do,” Carmichael said. “The challenge to me is going to be do I bring them all up and let them play three years of varsity or do I let them stick together as a sophomore group and have them play sophomore together? It’s going to be hard to hold them down.”
Columbus
Point guard Carter Gallagher and Ben Trost enter their junior season with starting experience for a Columbus team that graduated three senior starters.
Dallas Westhoff played basketball and wrestled last season and is back as a bruiser down low. Coming off a successful football season, Alex Feldmann, Alex Buser and Caden Hartz are former wrestlers out for basketball.
Joseph Haag has experience at the center position and Patrick Steele and Josh Merrifield are another pair of returning players.
Robinson likes what he’s seen from the team in practice.
“Guys are getting after it and nobody is backing down from anybody,” Robinson said. “That’s what we want. The theme for this year is compete, and those guys are really doing it.”
Waterloo Christian
The Regents finished their 2019-20 campaign with 10 wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. While Waterloo Christian graduated John Zwack, who led the team in every statistical category, senior Dominick Jones and junior point guard Carson Rowenhorst are back as key leaders.
Drew Wagner, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is projected to return from a broken finger after Christmas and will provide some size in the post.
David Swale is another hard-working senior and Aaron Zwack provides a perimeter presence to what will likely be a balanced attack.
“We were excited to win 10 games last year,” Regents coach Matt Reisetter said. “Looking at the schedule we’d like to do at least that well. That was a big step forward for our program.
“It’s good to get 10 wins, but 10-12 is still a losing season. We’d like to do better than that.”
Valley Lutheran
Seven of the nine members from last year’s rotation are back for Valley Lutheran. The Crusaders enter their second year of varsity competition after playing a JV-only schedule the previous two.
“We took a lot of learning experiences from last year,” Valley Lutheran coach Brian Jo said. “We had such a young group and playing varsity level is a different type of game – a faster, stronger game. We had to get used to that. We went through a lot of bumps.”
Jo has already seen growth in his returning players – including some that found success in cross country last fall.
“Their mindset is a lot different than what we took away last year,” Jo said. “They’re a lot stronger, faster.”
