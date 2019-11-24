Cedar Falls boys’ basketball coach Ryan Schultz knows what it takes to replace talent.
A 2018 senior class led by top 100 national recruit and all-time school scoring leader AJ Green guided the Tigers to the program’s first-ever state championship before Cedar Falls repeated as Class 4A’s champion last spring.
Key 2019 senior starters Logan Wolf, Jack Campbell, Mason Abbas and Jackson Frericks have departed from the most recent championship team, but a brand of toughness, teamwork and accountability remains.
“One of the things I’m proud of is our work with just our culture within our basketball program,” said Schultz, who has compiled a 120-48 record in seven seasons as the Tigers’ head coach. “Obviously, having some success and then putting in the time to really put that at the forefront has really helped us over the past couple years. Hopefully that continues into this year.”
Other coaches have certainly noticed the standard Cedar Falls has established.
“That mentality that Cedar Falls has over everybody else right now is that they don’t defeat themselves,” Waterloo West coach Cliff Berinobis said.
The 2019-20 Tigers still have talent to accompany a championship culture.
Truman State commit Josh Ollendieck averaged 10.3 points, shooting a lights-out 45.5 percent from distance and 84 percent from the free throw line as a starter on last year’s championship team. Chase Courbat is a skilled 6-foot-9 junior and potential impact player on offense and defense, who has already received an offer to attend his hometown University of Northern Iowa.
Schultz likes what he’s seen during initial practices from seniors Jaxon Heth and Ben Sernett, who occupied reserve roles last season. Football quarterback Cael Loecher also provides senior leadership.
Juniors Landon Wolf, Carter Janssen and Joe Knutson were all part of an undefeated sophomore team last season, while sophomore Trey Campbell is ready to step into a point guard role.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that I’m very excited about that I think are going to step right in,” Schultz said. “It’s going to take some time to learn to compete and play at the varsity level.”
Cedar Falls will continue to be challenged early. The Tigers open with a Waterloo West team that has secured one win over them each of the previous three seasons before games against Bolingbrook, Ill., and Summit Christian Academy, Mo., in the Slykhuis Showcase.
“The nice thing about our teams over the last couple years is that we really learn from those early games, whether they’ve gone our way or not,” Schultz said.
Waterloo West
On paper, the Wahawks appear poised for a breakthrough season that could end in Des Moines.
“As I look across the state with what I know, I don’t think you can say anyone probably has more talent than Waterloo West coming back,” Cedar Falls’ Schultz said. “They’re a team I look to make some noise this year and compete at a very, very high level.”
West returns its top seven scorers, including all five starters, along with six additional varsity players from last year’s 10-10 season. A 47-42 win over the Wahawks was the closest postseason game Cedar Falls played until a 44-41 victory against Dubuque Senior in the 4A state final.
West’s Caleb Haag, Isaiah Johnson and Daquavian Walker each averaged more than 11 points a game last season, while 6-foot-7 forward Amar Kulijuhovic is among the returnees poised to take a step forward.
“My expectations are high every year,” West’s Berinobis said. “I totally expect this to be the best team I’ve ever had. There’s no question about that. Top to bottom, we’ve got a really strong team.”
Basketball talent is the least of Berinobis’ concerns entering the upcoming season. His players have taken part in Wednesday night leadership classes to learn more about self-accountability and overcoming obstacles to achieve goals.
“We know how to play basketball,” Berinobis said. “We have the skill. It’s that will thing that everybody wants to elude, and I think it’s so important in today’s generation.
“You’re not just coaching the game of basketball anymore, it’s the mental aspect to this game that decides whether you win or lose.”
Waterloo East
Steve McGraw enters his 47th season of coaching with 635 career wins, including a 520-266 record at East.
The Trojans graduated one of the state’s top players, Tyrese Nickelson, and his 24-point average from a 12-9 team, but a pair of reliable building blocks return.
Ramir Scott tied for the team lead with 35 steals and added 55 assists, while averaging 9.3 points with 3-point range. Trevion Labeaux is capable of playing multiple positions. He led the Trojans with 31 blocked shots, averaged 9.8 points and ranked among the team’s leading rebounders.
“If you have to have two kids back, they’re two really good ones to start with,” McGraw said, assessing his lone returning letterwinners.
McGraw anticipates there will be a learning curve in the month of December as pieces begin to fall into place with a young and inexperienced roster.
“As a coaching staff we’ve been extremely pleased with how hard they’ve worked and listened,” McGraw said. “It’s refreshing to see kids who want to play, want to get better and think that older people can tell them a few things about it. That part has been good.”
Columbus
Dru Robinson enters his first season as the Sailors’ head coach after serving as an assistant and JV coach.
Columbus returns second-team all-conference forward Cannon Butler, who averaged 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. Daniel Buchanan, Carter Gallagher, Charlie Duggan, Ben Skyles, Kris Luke and Ben Dalrymple are also back from a varsity roster that will look to use speed to help mask a lack of size.
Sophomore Dallas Westhoff is among the newcomers who could provide help in the paint.
“I could see us being fast, aggressive, quick, really scrappy,” said Robinson, a 1993 Columbus grad. “With this group of good athletes, they can get up and down the court a little bit.”
Multiple members of this year’s Sailors roster have been waiting multiple seasons to contribute.
“It’s there for them to go enjoy it,” Robinson said. “They need to make the most of it and just play their game.”
Waterloo Christian
The Regents bring back six letterwinners, led by John Zwack and his 20-point average.
“This season we are embracing the change,” noted Lucas Segerstrom who joins Tim Doering as a co-head coach. “Building a program takes time, dedication and commitment — change. These players have been working hard in the offseason and have goals to accomplish this year. It will be a fun season and we hope to compete on a high level.”
Valley Lutheran
The Crusaders resume a varsity schedule after the 2017-18 season was canceled after three games due to injuries and low numbers.
Senior Nick Beier is the only player with varsity experience. Chase Gartin joins Beier as seniors within a roster that spent time developing through a slate of junior varsity games.
In total, 13 boys are on this year’s varsity team.
“We’re a very young team this year,” coach Brian Jo said. “We have a lot of freshmen and a big group of sophomores. We’ll try to see if we can spread the floor out with the type of players that we have this year. We have some size, but we’re kind of loaded up on guards.”
