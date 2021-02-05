Metro boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls showcases depth during win over East

WATERLOO – Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Falls already possesses the type of length and athleticism capable of quickly tipping the scale of balance within a basketball game.

When a variety of Tigers are knocking down shots from 3-point range, it’s hardly a fair fight.

Cedar Falls connected on 14 of 26 attempts from distance and pulled away with an 88-50 win over Waterloo East Friday night at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Dallas Bear, a 6-foot-8 sophomore stretch forward, highlighted the Tigers’ depth on this night. Bear came off the bench and hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer in rhythm during each quarter, finishing 6-for-6 from distance for a game-high 18 points.

“That was pretty special,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “We know he can shoot it. He’s a great shooter and he’s confident out there with it.

“We found the hot hand and he kept going with it. This late in the season to have another guy out there shooting it confidently I think is going to pay dividends for us down the stretch.”

For Bear, countless hours invested on a fluid long-range jumper are paying off. Competing on a veteran team with plenty of firepower, he’s not afraid to step up when the opportunity presents itself.