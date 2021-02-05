Metro boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls showcases depth during win over East

WATERLOO – Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Falls already possesses the type of length and athleticism capable of quickly tipping the scale of balance within a basketball game.
When a variety of Tigers are knocking down shots from 3-point range, it’s hardly a fair fight.
Cedar Falls connected on 14 of 26 attempts from distance and pulled away with an 88-50 win over Waterloo East Friday night at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
Dallas Bear, a 6-foot-8 sophomore stretch forward, highlighted the Tigers’ depth on this night. Bear came off the bench and hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer in rhythm during each quarter, finishing 6-for-6 from distance for a game-high 18 points.
“That was pretty special,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “We know he can shoot it. He’s a great shooter and he’s confident out there with it.
“We found the hot hand and he kept going with it. This late in the season to have another guy out there shooting it confidently I think is going to pay dividends for us down the stretch.”
For Bear, countless hours invested on a fluid long-range jumper are paying off. Competing on a veteran team with plenty of firepower, he’s not afraid to step up when the opportunity presents itself.
“I knew coming in that I could shoot, so when I was open I just let it fly,” Bear said. “It feels good being able to play on a team like this and to come out there and shoot like that. I’ve just had to understand my role at the start of the year and know what I had to do when I came into the game.”
University of Northern Iowa-bound senior Landon Wolf added five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, while point guard Trey Campbell created off the dribble and tallied 16 points. Joe Knutson was efficient for the Tigers in the low post with an additional 15 points.
“It makes us tough to defend when we can score in multiple ways,” Schultz said. “Hopefully that continues and that’s definitely a strength of ours.”
East (5-8) increased its offensive output from the 30 points the Trojans tallied earlier in the season against their metro rivals. Ramir Scott led East with 16 points and Shakur Wright added 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting while adding multiple blocks on defense.
A traditional three-point play by Kewone Jones cut East’s deficit to 14 early in the third quarter before Cedar Falls’ Wolf answered with a catch-and-shoot triple to spark a quick 11-0 run capped by back-to-back Bear 3-pointers as the Tigers pulled away to a 12-0 record.
“If we want to get where we want to get, we’ve got to climb that mountain,” East coach Brent Carmichael said, alluding to Cedar Falls. “They’re at the top of the mountain right now. For us to get there we need to play and compete with teams like this. It’s tough. They’ve got five, six guys that are going to go DI. But that’s the team you want to play to get your team ready.
“The hard part is getting them to trust and shorten the game with Cedar Falls. You’ve got to shorten the game with them. You can’t run with them, can’t shoot with them and can’t rebound with them.”
While Cedar Falls is clicking into February, Schultz is quick to point out his team still has room for growth. The Tigers turned the ball over four times early and scored 16 points in the first quarter before surpassing 20 during each of the final three stanzas.
“There’s mental fatigue, there’s physical fatigue that you’re always worried about or least cognizant of,” Schultz said. “At the same time it’s just getting off to better starts, coming with energy every night, fighting complacency.
“We’re looking to improve each game and there are areas that we need to get better at. There are some things defensively that we need to work on and clean up. I think some things with our ball movement at times. We really share it, but every once and a while it sticks a little bit. There’s a little fine-tuning things to do.”