Try 1 month for 99¢
042214-East-High-logo

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Chase Courbat had a big night as Cedar Falls crushed Cedar Rapids Washington 65-30 in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball makeup game.

Courbat had 12 of his points in the opening half as the Tigers (15-3) cruised to a 34-17 halftime lead after jumping in front 16-3 in the first quarter.

Logan Wolf added 10 points for Cedar Falls.

WEST MARSHALL 56, COLUMBUS 44: Columbus played itself into position to pull off a first-round upset in Class 2A boys' district play before West Marshall slipped away over the final eight minutes.

Columbus (2-20) trailed by just three points at halftime and after three quarters, but West Marshall (14-7) outscored the Sailors 19-10 in the fourth period.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments