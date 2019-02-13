CEDAR RAPIDS -- Chase Courbat had a big night as Cedar Falls crushed Cedar Rapids Washington 65-30 in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball makeup game.
Courbat had 12 of his points in the opening half as the Tigers (15-3) cruised to a 34-17 halftime lead after jumping in front 16-3 in the first quarter.
Logan Wolf added 10 points for Cedar Falls.
WEST MARSHALL 56, COLUMBUS 44: Columbus played itself into position to pull off a first-round upset in Class 2A boys' district play before West Marshall slipped away over the final eight minutes.
Columbus (2-20) trailed by just three points at halftime and after three quarters, but West Marshall (14-7) outscored the Sailors 19-10 in the fourth period.
