CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls outscored Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the fourth quarter to claim in 66-61 win Thursday night in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Kennedy High School.
The two teams combined for a total of 23 three-point shots – 12 by the Cougars and 11 for Cedar Falls.
Kennedy took a slim one-lead at the end of the third before Cedar Falls sealed the win in the fourth.
Trey Sheets of Kennedy led all scorers with 22 points. Jackson Frericks had 16 for Cedar Falls with Logan Wolf tacking on 14 and Josh Ollendieck 13.
Cedar Falls 66, Kennedy 61
CEDAR FALLS (16-3, 12-3) — Josh Ollendieck 5 0-0 13, Logan Wolf 5 3-7 14, Jaxon Heth 1 0-0 3, Mason Abbas 2 2-4 6, Ben Sernett 2 3-4 8, Jackson Frericks 5 1-2 16, Jack Campbell 2 0-0 4, Chase Courbat 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-17 66
KENNEDY (9-10, 8-10) — Cole Werling 4 0-0 10, Trey Sheets 7 1-1 22, Michael Gallagher 1 0-0 2. Caleb Schlaak 3 0-0 6, Tyler Andrews 3 4-5 11, Zach Drahos 3,Jack Wetzel 3 0-0 7, Ben Koester 1 0-0 2 Totals 22 5-6 61
Cedar Falls 23 9 13 21 – 66
Kennedy 21 11 14 15 – 61
3-point goals — Kennedy 12 (Werling 2, Sheets 7, Drahos 1. Andrews 1. Wetzel 1), Cedar Falls 11 (Ollendieck 3, Wolf 1, Heth 1, Sernett 1, Frericks 5). Total Fouls — Kennedy 15, Cedar Falls 12. Fouled out — Sheets.
