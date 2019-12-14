CEDAR FALLS -- Metro boys’ basketball teams shifted gears on the second day of action Saturday in the Jerry Slykhuis Showcase.
A Cedar Falls boys’ team that came out flat during a 24-point loss to Waterloo West on Tuesday completed a perfect weekend with an eye-opening 78-66 win over Bolingbrook, Ill.
The Waterloo West boys quickly recovered from Friday night’s two-point loss in a fast-paced game with Bolingbrook by downshifting and winning a more methodical half-court battle against Summit Christian Academy’s zone, 71-45.
Then in the event's finale, the Cedar Falls girls outscored Davenport North 14-3 in the fourth quarter of a 49-40 victory.
This marked another special weekend for Bolingbrook’s Rob Brost. He honored his mentor and former prep coach Slykhuis, and also coached against former teammate Ryan Schultz.
“They can really shoot the ball and they did a good job controlling our tempo,” Brost said of Cedar Falls. “Those were the keys to the game. Ryan knows this and I know this. Their kids executed very well. It helps that they have three or four guys who can really knock down shots.”
Brost was up against plenty of talent in his hometown metro area.
“That’s the best West team I’ve seen maybe since before I was in high school, which was a long, long time ago,” Brost said. “Between Cedar Falls and West, you’ve got to two of the top teams in the state. It’s fun to compete against teams of that caliber.”
Schultz has witnessed rapid growth since Tuesday. Bolingbrook knocked down its first four attempts from 3-point range and led by 10 early, before the Tigers closed the first quarter on a 15-0 go-ahead run and never trailed from that point forward.
“We finally showed some composure, learned to stick to what we were trying to do and just trust it,” Schultz said. “We had each other’s backs, all five guys out there.”
Cedar Falls slowed the Raiders down with an active 3-2 zone and took care of the ball on offense to limit Bolingbrook’s transition opportunities. The Tigers shot 30 of 58 from the field, made nine 3-pointers, won the battle on the glass and countered pressure by locating backdoor cutters.
Senior point guard Josh Ollendieck led Cedar Falls with 22 points. Fellow senior Ben Sernett made all seven of his field goal attempts for 16 points.
“We talk about toughness all year, being strong with the ball and not cowering away to the physicality of the game,” Ollendieck said. “We were making sure that guys off the ball were back cutting and doing what they need to do so that they could get open.”
Leading by as many as 16 points in the second half, the Tigers answered the bell.
“Now we’re much more of the team,” Ollendieck added. “We move the ball better and team defend.”
WAHAWKS FLOURISH IN THE HALF-COURT: Hours removed from running with Bolingbrook, Waterloo West was engaged during lengthy defensive possessions and executed against Summit’s zone.
Isaiah Johson led a balanced West attack with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, DaQuavion Walker added 14 points and Caleb Haag finished with 12.
“We talk all the time about playing three speeds,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “You can’t always come out and run up and down like a track meet when guys are getting in a zone, so you’ve got to be efficient. At the same time, you’ve got to make good passes and get the ball moving.”
A veteran West team showed its maturity this weekend.
“We just had to be ready to come out and work,” Walker said. “We all played hard and played together as a team.”
TIGER GIRLS FIND FINISHING TOUCH: An injury-riddled Cedar Falls snapped with a rare two-game losing streak with a hard earned bounce-back victory over Davenport North.
All-stater Emerson Green knocked down an early 3-pointer and played in the first half, but her injured ankle started to ache at intermission and she was held out of the second half for precaution. A Cedar Falls team that had Anaya Barney, Jasmine Barney, Lexie Godfrey and Ellie Gerdes join Green in connecting for eight first-half threes, trailed 37-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Anaya Barney took over with nine of her game-high 26 points in the final stanza. She drove and dished to her sister Jasmine for the game-clinching 3-pointer with a six-point lead and a minute remaining.
“We’ve worked really hard since we’ve had three people out with injuries,” Anaya Barney said. “That’s been really tough for us, but everybody has been getting in at practice and everybody on the bench is ready go to in.
“We had a chip on our shoulder coming off two losses, and this was a really fun game to be able to finish out the week.”
