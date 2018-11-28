Basketball
- The second annual Jerry Slykhuis Basketball Showcase featuring several of the top teams from Iowa and surrounding states is set for Dec. 7-8 at Cedar Falls High School.
Games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7 are Waterloo West vs. Lee’s Summit Christian of Kansas City boys at 5 p.m., Waterloo West vs. Cedar Falls girls at 6:30 p.m. and Bolingbrook, Ill. vs. Cedar Falls boys at 8 p.m. Bolingbrook is ranked No. 1 in Illinois’ big-school classification.
Three boys’ games are on tap for Saturday, Dec. 8. Don Bosco will take on defending Class 1A state champion Grand View Christian at 3 p.m., Madison (Wis.) East will face Bolingbrook at 4:30 p.m. and Cedar Falls takes on Lee’s Summit at 6 p.m.
- University of Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl is scheduled to have season-ending surgery next month to remove hardware from a previously repaired knee, Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.
Pemsl, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Dubuque, played in just one game this season. In 67 career games, he has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.
- Tickets for the Dec. 4 Waterloo East-Waterloo West boys’ and girls’ basketball games are now on sale at each school’s athletic office.
All high school students must purchase their tickets by 1 p.m. on game day. No tickets will be sold at the door to high school students and the doors to the gymnasium will be closed to everyone at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707 or the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.
Soccer
- Kelsey Yarrow of Northern Iowa is one of five Missouri Valley Conference players named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Regional teams.
Yarrow, a first-team all-MVC selection, made the all-region third team.
- Wartburg College senior Nicole Adair of Reinbeck and junior Zoey Campbell of Waverly have been named to the NCAA Division III All-North Region teams by the United Soccer Coaches.
Adair, a midfielder, earned second-team honors while Campbell, a defender, made the third team.
Wrestling
- Two-time University of Iowa All-American wrestler Michael Kemerer will have season-ending surgery this week, Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands announced Tuesday.
Kemerer, from Murrysville, Pa., placed third nationally as a redshirt freshman and fourth as a sophomore at 157 pounds. He owns a career record of 60-6 and was projected to be Iowa’s starting 174-pounder this season.
- Information on ticket distribution for the 2019 Iowa state wrestling tournament is now available online.
Ticket sales for member high schools begin Dec. 4 and sales to the general public open Dec. 11.
More information is available at www.iahsaa.org or by calling (515) 432-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.