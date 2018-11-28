Try 3 months for $3

Basketball

  • The second annual Jerry Slykhuis Basketball Showcase featuring several of the top teams from Iowa and surrounding states is set for Dec. 7-8 at Cedar Falls High School.

Games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7 are Waterloo West vs. Lee’s Summit Christian of Kansas City boys at 5 p.m., Waterloo West vs. Cedar Falls girls at 6:30 p.m. and Bolingbrook, Ill. vs. Cedar Falls boys at 8 p.m. Bolingbrook is ranked No. 1 in Illinois’ big-school classification.

Three boys’ games are on tap for Saturday, Dec. 8. Don Bosco will take on defending Class 1A state champion Grand View Christian at 3 p.m., Madison (Wis.) East will face Bolingbrook at 4:30 p.m. and Cedar Falls takes on Lee’s Summit at 6 p.m.

  • University of Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl is scheduled to have season-ending surgery next month to remove hardware from a previously repaired knee, Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday.

Pemsl, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Dubuque, played in just one game this season. In 67 career games, he has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

  • Tickets for the Dec. 4 Waterloo East-Waterloo West boys’ and girls’ basketball games are now on sale at each school’s athletic office.

All high school students must purchase their tickets by 1 p.m. on game day. No tickets will be sold at the door to high school students and the doors to the gymnasium will be closed to everyone at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707 or the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.

Soccer

  • Kelsey Yarrow of Northern Iowa is one of five Missouri Valley Conference players named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Regional teams.

Yarrow, a first-team all-MVC selection, made the all-region third team.

  • Wartburg College senior Nicole Adair of Reinbeck and junior Zoey Campbell of Waverly have been named to the NCAA Division III All-North Region teams by the United Soccer Coaches.

Adair, a midfielder, earned second-team honors while Campbell, a defender, made the third team.

Wrestling

  • Two-time University of Iowa All-American wrestler Michael Kemerer will have season-ending surgery this week, Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands announced Tuesday.

Kemerer, from Murrysville, Pa., placed third nationally as a redshirt freshman and fourth as a sophomore at 157 pounds. He owns a career record of 60-6 and was projected to be Iowa’s starting 174-pounder this season.

  • Information on ticket distribution for the 2019 Iowa state wrestling tournament is now available online.

Ticket sales for member high schools begin Dec. 4 and sales to the general public open Dec. 11.

More information is available at www.iahsaa.org or by calling (515) 432-2011.

