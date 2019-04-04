Basketball
- Waterloo East senior Amanee Clark has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at NAIA William Penn in Oskaloosa.
Clark was a four-year starting point guard for the Trojans for four years, an all-district, all-region and All-Metro selection, an honorable mention all Mississippi Valley Conference performer and ranked among the top 10 in the MVC in scoring, assists and steals.
She leaves as East's leader in all-time assists and 3-pointers made.
- University of Iowa star Megan Gustafson is one of five players named to the Wooden Award All-American Team Wednesday.
Gustafson is invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award presentation during the ESPN College Basketball Awards show Friday, April 12.
Walleye fishing
- Waterloo's Tim Ahrens and brother Tom Ahrens caught a five-walleye limit weighing 18.56 pounds to run away with the Cedar Valley Walleye Club's season-opening tournament Saturday on Pool 9 of the Mississippi River.
Facing a river at ﬂood stage with minimal clarity and an abundance of ﬂoating debris, only 10 of the 21 teams weighed in ﬁsh. A total of 28 ﬁsh were weighed in with big ﬁsh honors going to Ahrens and Ahrens with a 4.83-pounder.
Scott Peterson and Chad Ostoff took second at 13.35 pounds, Jeff Heltibridle and Darwin Heltibridle were third at 12.81 pounds and Doug Bonwell and Greg Mahlstedt ﬁnished fourth with 8.63 pounds.
