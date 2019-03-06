Basketball
- Waterloo West standout NaTracia Ceaser has signed a letter of intent to play college basketball for William Penn University’s high successful NAIA program.
Ceaser, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and four-year varsity starter for West, was a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer and an all-district and all-region selection.
Ceaser led the Wahawks in scoring at 14.0 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line. She also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Miscellaneous
- Osage Community Schools will honor its inaugural Hall of Fame class during 2019 Homecoming festivities.
The first group of inductees consists of Gerald Leeman, Doug Schwab, Mark Schwab, Susan Helfter, the 1923 boys’ basketball team, the 1992 girls’ basketball team and the 1940 wrestling team.
In addition, Dr. Mark Haganman and Ron Betts will be inducted as “friends” of Osage athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.