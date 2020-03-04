Leading off

Baseball
Injured Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton
- are likely to miss New York’s opener at Baltimore on March 26.
Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started, and the right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.
“He feels it more now in the pec,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. “It’s moved down toward the pec. We’re just trying to figure it out and determine what’s bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours.”
Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.
Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale
- has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI, the team announced two days after the 30-year-old left-hander faced batters for the first time this spring.
Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness in his elbow Monday morning, the day after his 18-pitch batting practice session. Team doctors reviewed the MRI results and sent them to Dr. James Andrews.
You have free articles remaining.
“Obviously we’re concerned about it,.” Roenicke said Tuesday.
Sale’s batting practice session Sunday was the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts — his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.
Sale avoided surgery on his elbow, receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in the fall instead.
Basketball
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was encouraged by the feedback from Santa Cruz after Steph Curry
- scrimmaged with the team’s G League affiliate on Monday, and said a return Thursday is “definitely a possibility.”
“I heard everything went well and I’m happy that he got a really good scrimmage in,” Kerr said. “The physicality was the main thing for him. To be able to go up and down and feel the screens and the bumps, the bruises, all that stuff. … All good signs.
On Monday, Curry participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage in Santa Cruz — his first since suffering a broken bone in his left hand against Phoenix on Oct. 30.Kyrie Irving underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games.
The Nets said the procedure to relieve the impingement was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team said Irving is expected to make a full recovery.
Irving began having trouble with the shoulder as he worked to get back in shape after another injury in the preseason. The pain worsened in November, early in the regular season, and he missed 26 games before returning in January.
Irving got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 but acknowledged that surgery still might be necessary. The decision to have it was reached last month on the night the Nets returned from the All-Star break.