Ticket policy set for Monday Waterloo boys' basketball games
Leading off: Ticket policy set for Monday Waterloo boys' basketball games

Basketball

Tickets much be purchased online prior to Waterloo East and West's home basketball games Monday against City High and Jefferson. There will be a 400 spectator capacity limit with masks required.

Each team will receive specific ticket codes that will allow them to purchase up to six tickets per code. Those tickets go on sale Friday at 9:00 a.m. and the purchase window for those with a ticket code will close on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 plus handling fees of approximately $1.50 per ticket.

On Sunday 1:00 p.m. all unsold tickets plus a limited number of additional tickets will go on sale for the general public to purchase up to six tickets per transaction on a first come first serve basis and no code will be required.

Only tickets purchased through the HomeTown ticketing system will be accepted at the door. All tickets will be scanned either from a mobile device or a printed ticket. A ticket can only be scanned once for admission. Once the ticket has been scanned it will no longer work.

Tickets are available for online purchasing at the following website: https://www.iahsaa.org/resources/tickets/

