Basketball

The Waterloo West Wahawk girls’ middle school basketball camp will be held June 5-9 at West High.

The camp is now taking registrations.

The camp has a two-fold purpose to help develop and improve the skills of each individual camper , while also helping the overall girls’ basketball program.

The camp costs $45 which includes a camp t-shirt, 15 hours of instruction, individual camp evaluations and basketball information in the form of handouts.

The camp is for girls entering grade levels fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth grade for the 2023-24 school year.

For more information, contact Dr. Anthony Pappas as 319-433-2126.

Camp flyers can be picked up at the West High Athletic Office.

Athletics

The 2023 Northern Iowa Panther Caravan will be making a stop at Single Speed Brewery Tuesday in Waterloo.

Panther Caravan stops are free to attend and include good food and tons of Panther spirit! You’ll hear what some of our coaches have to say about what is happening in Panther athletics and spend a little time with fellow fans.

To register for the event go to https://panthercaravan.uni.edu/