Keller's putback a winner for West

WATERLOO -- Jaden Keller scored on a putback as time expired to lift second-ranked Waterloo West to a thrilling, 43-41 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win over Linn-Mar Friday.

The Wahawks (9-2, 5-1) raced out to a 9-0 lead before Linn-Mar settled in and began chipping away. West, which got nine first-half points from Caleb Haag, took a 20-15 advantage to halftime.

The Lions (4-6, 2-5) tied the game at 38-38 with two minutes remaining. Isaiah Johnson buried a clutch 3-pointer for West, but Pearson Martin answered with a 3 of his own to set up the dramatic finish.

Johnson led all scorers with 14 points for West.

DON BOSCO 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 43: Don Bosco pulled out a win in an Iowa Star Conference battle that went down to the final minute.

The Dons (11-1, 7-0) led the entire game and had a 12-point edge with four minutes to go before the Regents (7-8, 3-5) charged back to get within 45-42 with a minute left.

Zach Huff had 18 points for Don Bosco while John Zwack's 20 lead Waterloo Christian, which was just 6 of 20 from the free throw line.

Girls' basketball