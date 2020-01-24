You are the owner of this article.
Keller's putback a winner for West
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

WATERLOO -- Jaden Keller scored on a putback as time expired to lift second-ranked Waterloo West to a thrilling, 43-41 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win over Linn-Mar Friday.

The Wahawks (9-2, 5-1) raced out to a 9-0 lead before Linn-Mar settled in and began chipping away. West, which got nine first-half points from Caleb Haag, took a 20-15 advantage to halftime.

The Lions (4-6, 2-5) tied the game at 38-38 with two minutes remaining. Isaiah Johnson buried a clutch 3-pointer for West, but Pearson Martin answered with a 3 of his own to set up the dramatic finish.

Johnson led all scorers with 14 points for West.

DON BOSCO 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 43: Don Bosco pulled out a win in an Iowa Star Conference battle that went down to the final minute.

The Dons (11-1, 7-0) led the entire game and had a 12-point edge with four minutes to go before the Regents (7-8, 3-5) charged back to get within 45-42 with a minute left.

Zach Huff had 18 points for Don Bosco while John Zwack's 20 lead Waterloo Christian, which was just 6 of 20 from the free throw line.

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 64, LINN-MAR 46: Linn-Mar took it to eighth-ranked Waterloo West for a half, but the Wahawks turned the game around in the second half for a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball road win Friday.

The Lions (4-10, 4-5) led 26-25 at the break before West (11-2, 6-2) outscored them by 19 points over the final two quarters.

“It was a great road win,” said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. “The Lions were really fired up, but our halftime adjustments proved to be effective.”

Wahawk guard Halli Poock led all scorers with 25 points while Sahara Williams and Brooklynn Smith had 15 each.

CEDAR FALLS 69, WATERLOO EAST 9: Cedar Falls overpowered winless Waterloo East in a metro and Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.

The seventh-ranked Tigers (9-4, 5-3) were in control from the outset, leading 19-3 after one quarter and 45-6 at halftime.

Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 22 points, Emerson Green added 20 and Anna Sandvold pitched in 10.

WAT. CHRISTIAN 44, DON BOSCO 23: Faith Trelka poured in 23 points to power Waterloo Christian to an Iowa Star win over Don Bosco.

Sidra Wheeler added nine points for the Regents (4-11, 2-6), who led by two at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half. Don Bosco fell to 1-12 and 0-7.

Girls' bowling

WAT. EAST 3,003, C.R. WASHINGTON 2,164: Waterloo East remained unbeaten behind a 533 series from Abbie Williams.

Williams put together games of 256 and 277 for her series. Soleil Morgan added a 426 for the 7-0 Trojans.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

WAT. WEST 64, LINN-MAR 46

WATERLOO WEST ( 11-2, 6-2) -- Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Halli Poock 8 6-7 25, Gabby Moore 3 0-0 6, Ashley Nystrom 0 1-2 1, Sahara Williams 5 2-2 15, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Smith 5 5-5 15, Totals 22 14-16 64.

LINN-MAR (4-10, 4-5) -- Emma Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Keegan Krejca 4 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Brunson 2 0-0 6, Jamison Feldman 0 0-2 0, Hallie Peak 2 0-0 6, Alexis Beier 5 0-0 15, Marissa Miller 2 1-1 6, Caelynn Obleton 0 0-0 0, Molly Chmelicek 0 0-0 0, Carly Printy 1 0-0 3, Abby Thoms 1 0-0 2.Totals 17 1-3 46.

Wat. West;20;5;19;20 -- 64

Linn-Mar;17;9;6;14 -- 46

3-point goals -- West 6 (Poock 3, Williams 3). Linn-Mar 11 (Brunson 2, Peak 2, Beier 5, Printy 1, Miller 1). Total fouls -- West 10, Linn-Mar 13. Fouled out -- none.

CEDAR FALLS 69, WAT. EAST 9

CEDAR FALLS (9-4, 5-3) -- Anaya Barney 10 0-0 22, Emerson Green 6 8-8 20, Sydney Remmert 2 0-0 4, Jasmine Barney 2 0-0 5, Lexie Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Anna Sandvold 4 0-0 10, Maggie Schuring 2 0-0 5, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0, Avery Garcia 0 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-8 69.

WATERLOO EAST (0-11, 0-8) -- Denay Saffold 01-4 1, Shakieyah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Erion Gafeney 1 0-0 3, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson 1 0-0 2, Aariona Ezell 0 0-0 0, Madison Whitson 1 0-0 2, Marshay Polk 0 1-2 1, Sadie Jane Allen 0 0-0 0, Sequioa Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 2-6 9.

Cedar Falls;19;26;19;5 -- 69

Wat. East;3;3;3;0 -- 9

3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 7 (A. Barney 2, J. Barney 1, Godfrey 1, Sandvold 2, Schuring 1). East 1 (Gafeney 1). Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 10, East 7. Fouled out -- none.

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 49, WAT. CHRISTIAN 43

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-8, 3-5) -- John Zwack 6 5-9 20, Carson Rowenhorst 2 0-0 6, Dominick Jones 3 0-0 8, Elliott Flynn 4 1-1 9. Totals 15 6-20 43.

DON BOSCO (11-1, 7-0) -- Gabe Fernandez 3 0-2 6, Kobe Allen 1 0-0 2, Lewis Havel 2 4-6 8, Zach Huff 6 5-7 18, Luke Staebell 3 0-0 7, Ty Purdy 1 0-0 3, Mason Denton 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 10-16 49.

Wat. Christian; 6;10;13;14 -- 43

Don Bosco ;13;7;18;11 -- 49

3-point goals -- Wat. Christian 7 (Zwack 3, Rowenhorst 2, Jones 2), Don Bosco 3 (Huff 1, Staebell 1, Purdy 1). Total fouls -- Wat. Christian 15, Don Bosco 16. Fouled out -- none.

Girls' bowling

C.R. PRAIRIE 2,648, CEDAR FALLS 2,585

CEDAR FALLS (5-2) -- Myah Brinker 202-212 – 414, Anna Frahm 183-149 -- 332, Paige Frahm 174-185 – 359, Sofia Munoz 182-165 – 347, Hailey Taylor 148-169 – 317, Baker rotation: 173-144-178-160-161 – 816.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (3-5) -- Elizabeth Kacena 192-176 – 368, Sydney Lowe 188-162 – 350, Amanda Moyer 149-176 – 325, Stephanie Thompson 170-215 – 385, Amber Wagner 171-39 – 310. Baker rotation: 211-161-193-152-192 – 910.

WAT. EAST 3,003, C.R. WASH. 2,164

WATERLOO EAST (7-0) -- Malorie Cary 214-178 - 392, Abigail Williams 256-277 - 533, Emalee Christensen 154-159 - 313, Stepahnie Burge 180-193 - 373, Soleil Morgan 222-204 - 426. Baker rotation: 190-212-172-220-172 - 966.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (1-7) --  Meridian Moore 116-108 - 224, Lilly Fottral 151-97 - 248, Samantha Gehrke 113-88 - 201, Jackie Juett 175-152 - 327, Alivia Pernicka 205-214 - 419. Baker rotation: 142-147-142-120-194 - 745.

Boys' bowling

CEDAR FALLS 3,213, C.R. PRAIRIE 3,014

CEDAR FALLS (7-1) -- Stanley Adix 242-201 – 442, Matthew Edler 221-183 – 404, Nick Helmers 246-225 – 471, Matthew Swanson 195-205 – 400, Ryan Venem 194-259 – 453. Baker rotation: 154-179-29-221-279 – 1,042.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (5-2) -- Johnathan Keiper 183-213 – 396, Spencer Kirk 190-182 – 374, Jace Merta 270-170 – 370, Teagan Merta 215-221 – 436, Joe Vavra 201-211 – 412, Baker rotation: 247-202-203-192-182 – 1,026.

WAT. EAST 2,730, C.R. WASH. 2,297

WATERLOO EAST (1-6) -- Chris Little 187-192 - 379, Tanner Werkmeister 188-212-400, Brady Sawyer 155-201 - 356, Alex Timmerman 150-242 - 392, Zach Nichols 158-175 - 333. Baker rotation: 134-200-149-207-180 - 870.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (0-8) -- Casey Christensen 201-159 - 360, Andrew Curtis 101-113 - 214, Ryder Fleming 191-148 - 339, Joe Tauber 113-153 - 266, Connor Rissi 177-202 - 379. Baker rotation: 182-133-108-157-159 - 739.

