Keller's putback a winner for West

WATERLOO -- Jaden Keller scored on a putback as time expired to lift second-ranked Waterloo West to a thrilling, 43-41 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win over Linn-Mar Friday.
The Wahawks (9-2, 5-1) raced out to a 9-0 lead before Linn-Mar settled in and began chipping away. West, which got nine first-half points from Caleb Haag, took a 20-15 advantage to halftime.
The Lions (4-6, 2-5) tied the game at 38-38 with two minutes remaining. Isaiah Johnson buried a clutch 3-pointer for West, but Pearson Martin answered with a 3 of his own to set up the dramatic finish.
Johnson led all scorers with 14 points for West.
DON BOSCO 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 43: Don Bosco pulled out a win in an Iowa Star Conference battle that went down to the final minute.
The Dons (11-1, 7-0) led the entire game and had a 12-point edge with four minutes to go before the Regents (7-8, 3-5) charged back to get within 45-42 with a minute left.
Zach Huff had 18 points for Don Bosco while John Zwack's 20 lead Waterloo Christian, which was just 6 of 20 from the free throw line.
Girls' basketball
WATERLOO WEST 64, LINN-MAR 46: Linn-Mar took it to eighth-ranked Waterloo West for a half, but the Wahawks turned the game around in the second half for a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball road win Friday.
The Lions (4-10, 4-5) led 26-25 at the break before West (11-2, 6-2) outscored them by 19 points over the final two quarters.
“It was a great road win,” said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. “The Lions were really fired up, but our halftime adjustments proved to be effective.”
Wahawk guard Halli Poock led all scorers with 25 points while Sahara Williams and Brooklynn Smith had 15 each.
CEDAR FALLS 69, WATERLOO EAST 9: Cedar Falls overpowered winless Waterloo East in a metro and Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
The seventh-ranked Tigers (9-4, 5-3) were in control from the outset, leading 19-3 after one quarter and 45-6 at halftime.
Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls with 22 points, Emerson Green added 20 and Anna Sandvold pitched in 10.
WAT. CHRISTIAN 44, DON BOSCO 23: Faith Trelka poured in 23 points to power Waterloo Christian to an Iowa Star win over Don Bosco.
Sidra Wheeler added nine points for the Regents (4-11, 2-6), who led by two at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half. Don Bosco fell to 1-12 and 0-7.
Girls' bowling
WAT. EAST 3,003, C.R. WASHINGTON 2,164: Waterloo East remained unbeaten behind a 533 series from Abbie Williams.
Williams put together games of 256 and 277 for her series. Soleil Morgan added a 426 for the 7-0 Trojans.