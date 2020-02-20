Hudson boys upset No. 7 A-P

PARKERSBURG -- Hudson pulled off the upset of the night Thursday in Class 2A boys' district basketball as the Pirates wrecked seventh-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg's state tournament plans, 41-39.
A-P owned two regular-season wins over Hudson, including a 70-57 triumph on Feb. 11, but the Falcons never got untracked Thursday.
A-P (19-3) took the first lead at 3-0, but Hudson (11-12) scored the next seven points. The Pirates increased their advantage to 17-7 in the second quarter and after the Falcons tightened it to 24-20 at halftime, Hudson stretched it to 33-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons' Owen Thomas buried a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game at 39-39, but Carter Swope scored on a driving layup with 12 seconds remaining to give Hudson the lead. A-P had the final possession, but Jayden Mackie's jumper to tie it missed the mark.
Sam Hansen made four big throws in the closing minutes for the Pirates, while Swope finished with a team-high 13 points. Defensively, Hudson held A-P 28 points below its season average and limited the Falcons to season lows of five points in the first quarter and three points in the third period. A-P as 3-for-21 from the field in those quarters.
The Pirates advance to face South Hamilton Tuesday in Iowa Falls in the district finals.
JANESVILLE 68, KEE 54: In Class 1A district action, Janesville put together a dominating stretch in the second quarter and rode it to a win over Kee High of Lansing.
The Wildcats (18-4) broke away from a 15-15 first-quarter tie by outscoring Kee 21-5 in the second period.
Janesville faces Tripoli (12-10), which surprised MFL/MarMac 69-67, Tuesday in a district semifinal.
WAPSIE VALLEY 75, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 67, OT: Wapsie Valley needed overtime to finally subdue Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 1A district quarterfinal in Alburnett.
The Warriors (15-7) led 28-27 at halftime and were up by three points heading into the fourth before G-R (13-9) forced the overtime.
Wapsie Valley returns to Alburnett Tuesday to face Alburnett (15-7).
BELLE PLAINE 70, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 36: Belle Plaine pulled away from Waterloo Christian in the second half to end the Regents' season.
Waterloo Christian trailed just 29-25 at halftime, but was outscored 41-11 in the final two quarters. The Regents finished 10-12.
WEST FORK 93, CLARKSVILLE 34: Fifth-ranked West Fork had five players score in double figures and ran away from Clarksville in 1A district action.
West Fork (20-2) led 36-6 after the first quarter. Clarksville finished the season 4-19.