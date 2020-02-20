Hudson boys upset No. 7 A-P

PARKERSBURG -- Hudson pulled off the upset of the night Thursday in Class 2A boys' district basketball as the Pirates wrecked seventh-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg's state tournament plans, 41-39.

A-P owned two regular-season wins over Hudson, including a 70-57 triumph on Feb. 11, but the Falcons never got untracked Thursday.

A-P (19-3) took the first lead at 3-0, but Hudson (11-12) scored the next seven points. The Pirates increased their advantage to 17-7 in the second quarter and after the Falcons tightened it to 24-20 at halftime, Hudson stretched it to 33-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' Owen Thomas buried a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game at 39-39, but Carter Swope scored on a driving layup with 12 seconds remaining to give Hudson the lead. A-P had the final possession, but Jayden Mackie's jumper to tie it missed the mark.

Sam Hansen made four big throws in the closing minutes for the Pirates, while Swope finished with a team-high 13 points. Defensively, Hudson held A-P 28 points below its season average and limited the Falcons to season lows of five points in the first quarter and three points in the third period. A-P as 3-for-21 from the field in those quarters.