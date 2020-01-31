Hot-shooting CF girls down West, 67-58

“We found out right before game time of the injuries and illness that we were not planning on,” Groen added. “Morgan really had to step in for us. I just love the fact that when she stepped in she wasn’t hesitant to shoot those 3s and they ended up being big shots for us.”

Jasmine Barney led four Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Emerson Green had 14, Anaya Barney 12 and Sydney Remmert 10.

“It was really fun to be able to hit all those 3s and having a lot of people step up knock down big shots for us,” Anaya Barney said.

It was a back-and-forth first half as the two teams traded blows.

Cedar Falls went on an 8-0 run to take a 14-9 lead, but West got back-to-back triples from Lauren Conrey and an inside hoop from Gabby Moore to take a 17-16 lead. Conrey hit the third of four 3-pointers she made on the night to open the second quarter, giving the Wahawks (13-4) a 20-18 lead, but the Tigers (11-4) responded with an 8-0 run.

Barney scored inside, then Sandvold hit back-to-back triples to boost Cedar Falls out in front 26-20. West pulled within one point six more times but never led after that 20-18 advantage it held.