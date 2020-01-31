Hot-shooting CF girls down West, 67-58

CEDAR FALLS -- Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls was short-handed Friday, but the hands the Tigers had available couldn't have been much hotter.
Cedar Falls had six players make at least two 3-pointers and made 14 total en route to a 67-58 win over No. 8 Waterloo West in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
“That is what we had to do,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “Waterloo West is one of the better teams in the state and a match-up problem for us in a lot of different areas. We knew we were going to have to shoot the ball well from the outside just to have the opportunity to win the game.”
In the hours leading up to the game Friday, Groen learned that starter Lexie Godfrey was out with injury and back-up Anna Sandvold was sick and might not be able to go. Sandvold made a game of it, playing the entire first half and connecting on a pair of 3-pointers, but did not play in the second half.
That mattered little as sophomore Morgan Linck played a pivotal role in the victory.
Cedar Falls led 37-36 at halftime, but the Tigers made seven of eight attempts from 3-point range in the third quarter as they built a 62-48 lead to take control.
Linck hit the opening shot of the third quarter and two more as part of a 14-6 run that helped the Tigers build their double-digit lead.
“We found out right before game time of the injuries and illness that we were not planning on,” Groen added. “Morgan really had to step in for us. I just love the fact that when she stepped in she wasn’t hesitant to shoot those 3s and they ended up being big shots for us.”
Jasmine Barney led four Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Emerson Green had 14, Anaya Barney 12 and Sydney Remmert 10.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was really fun to be able to hit all those 3s and having a lot of people step up knock down big shots for us,” Anaya Barney said.
It was a back-and-forth first half as the two teams traded blows.
Cedar Falls went on an 8-0 run to take a 14-9 lead, but West got back-to-back triples from Lauren Conrey and an inside hoop from Gabby Moore to take a 17-16 lead. Conrey hit the third of four 3-pointers she made on the night to open the second quarter, giving the Wahawks (13-4) a 20-18 lead, but the Tigers (11-4) responded with an 8-0 run.
Barney scored inside, then Sandvold hit back-to-back triples to boost Cedar Falls out in front 26-20. West pulled within one point six more times but never led after that 20-18 advantage it held.
“Congratulations to Cedar Falls,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “They came out and played a great third quarter against us and widened the game and then once they got ahead they widened us out and ended up pulling away. Anytime you shoot that way, you are going to win a lot of games.”
Freshman Halli Poock led all scorers with 20 points, while Conrey had 13 and Brooklynn Smith 12 for West.
But faced with a deficit most of the second half, the Wahawks, starting three underclassmen, made many rookie mistakes.
“We battled to the end,” Pappas added. “We showed a lot of our inexperience. We still have time to get better and finish the season strong.
“Cedar Falls is one of the best teams in the state and obviously, they showed it tonight with the way they played.”