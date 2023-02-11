Waterloo West head coach Cliff Berinobis picked up his 100th career victory with a the Wahawks’ 63-47 win over Dubuque Hempstead Friday.

West improved to 15-4 overall and 9-3 in MVC play.

The Wahawks travel to fifth-ranked Dubuque Senior Tuesday, before closing the regular season at home against Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday.

Waterloo East 46, Marshalltown 40: With its victory over the Bobcats, the Trojans earned a share of the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division title with Ames.

East and the Little Cyclones both finished with 7-1 conference marks.

The Trojans improved to 12-8 overall.

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51: The top-ranked Falcons (2A) bounced back from their second loss of the season to beat the Comets.

A-P (19-2) used a strong fourth quarter to close out Charles City (15-6) as it outscored the Comets, 23-12, over the final eight minutes.

Garrett Hempen had 25 points, while Martez Wiggley had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56: Despite 26 points from William Kiburis, the third-ranked Rebels (19-2) dropped a one-point decision in overtime to the Pirates (18-3).

Kiburis also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while Drew Eilers pulled down 13 boards.

Caleb Egesdal added 11 points.

Dubuque Senior 59, Cedar Falls 43: The fifth-ranked Rams built a 17-point lead in the first half and never let the 10th-ranked Tigers back in it.

Senior (16-3) held CF leading scorer Dallas Bear to just four points, and no made field goals.

Anthony Galvin led the Tigers (13-5) with 18.

Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64: Preston Gillespie had 35 points and 16 rebounds, while Casey Gardner had 15 points and 18 assists as the Raiders rolled to 19-1.

Dalton Weepie also reached double figures with 12 points.

Girls’ basketball

Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47: The Vikings (19-2) used a strong third quarter to build a double-digit lead and held off the Go-Hawks (15-5) down the stretch,

Decorah outscored WSR, 15-5, in the third.

Yazmeen Whitsitt led the Vikings with 19 points.

The Go-Hawks got 15 points and eight rebounds from Katelyn Eggena and 13 points from Brenna Bodensteiner.

Cedar Falls 55, Dubuque Senior 42: Grace Knutson made 13 of 22 shots as she scored 31 points to lead the eighth-ranked Tigers past the Rams.

Knutson also had eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Cedar Falls (14-6).

Karis Finley added 12 points and five assists, and Gabie Hanks had nine points.

West 67, Dubuque Hempstead 23: The third-ranked Wahawks capped off their Mississippi Valley Conference division championship with a dominating win.

West (20-1 overall, 14-0 Valley Division) led 45-15 at halftime and was on cruise control in the second half.

Sahara Williams had 22 points, five assists and three steals. Halli Poock had 16 points, seven assists and three steals while two other Wahawks reached double figures.

CeCe Moore had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Ally Landers had 10 points.

Poock now has 1,980 career points.

West is next in action in a Class 5A regional semifinal next Saturday at 7 p.m. against either Ames or Des Moines East.