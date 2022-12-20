High School Roundup: Go-Hawk girls improve to 5-1

No. 13 Waverly-Shell Rock used a strong start as it improved to 5-1 overall with a 49-40 win over Vinton-Shellsburg in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Monday.

The Go-Hawks opened the game strong and lead 15-4 after the first quarter and held a five-point advantage at halftime, 26-21.

Brenna Bodensteiner lead the WSR with 16 points, while Katelyn Eggena had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Bienemann added nine boards.

North Butler 43, Nashua-Plainfield 33: The Bearcats jumped out to a 10-point advantage in the first quarter and held off the Huskies for its third win of the season.

Kaycee Wiebke made eight of 11 shots and led North Butler with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six steals.

Jalynn Pratt had 10 points and Kadence Huck nine points, seven rebounds and five steals for N-P.

East Buchanan 73, South Winneshiek 27: Averiel Brady had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Buccaneers improved to 5-3.

Two other East Buchanan players reached double figures as freshman Kreighton Peck had 18 points, and Laynee Hogan had 15 points, six assists and four steals.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23: The Cougars improved to 6-2 overall behind a huge game from Isabelle Elliott.

Elliott poured in 32 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Alivia Lange added 11 points, seven steals and four assists.

Jesup 63, South Hardin 51: Laney Pilcher had 30 points, six rebounds and five assists as the J-Hawks improved to 4-3 overall.

Pilcher made nine of 12 her field goal attempts and 12 of 18 free throws.

Adrianna Boulden added 14 points for Jesup.

South Hardin was led by Hailey Rosonke’s 18 points, while Alli Sheldahl had 15.

Boys’ basketball

Wapsie Valley 64, Kee High 61: The Warriors improved to 6-1 behind Mason Harter’s 28-point, 20-rebound night Monday.

Andrew Westpfahl added 17 points, while Casey O’Donnell pulled down 11 rebounds.

Wapsie rallied to win with a huge fourth quarter as it outscored the Hawks, 27-15, in the fourth.

North Butler 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52: Owen Almelien had 17 points and Corbin Lewis 15 to lead the Bearcats to victory.

Jesup 98, Don Bosco 75: The J-Hawks scored 56 second-half points to break away from the Dons and improve to 4-2 overall.

Six different Jesup players scored in double figures led by Jack Millers 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Cale Schissel had 22, while Ryan Treptow (14), Landon Vogel (13), Brevin Dahl (10) and Jacob Yexley (10) also hit double digits.

Treptow had eight assists and three steals.