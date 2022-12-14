High School Roundup: DNH's Benton Bixby, Wapsie Valley's Mason Harter have huge nights

Benton Bixby had 30 points and 16 rebounds as Dike-New Hartford beat East Marshall, 70-51, Tuesday as the Wolverines evened their record at 3-3.

Colin Meester added 14 points, and Braxten Johnson had 11 points and 14 boards for DNH.

Waterloo West 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34: Si’Marion Anderson and Jahlil Manago each had 15, and Keishaun Pendleton had 12 as the Wahawks scored a big win.

Anderson added seven boards, while Dayton Bruce had seven points, five assists and four steals.

West (3-1) shot 51 percent from the field (29 of 57).

Oelwein 63, Columbus Catholic 59: Leo Christensen had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Sailors in the loss.

Nick Merrifield added 14 points.

Dunkerton 85, Janesville 39: Dylan Marquart scored 21 points to lead the Raiders who improved to 5-0.

Casey Gardner added 18 points and nine assists, while Preston Gillespie and Noah Fuelling each had 12 points.

Hudson 87, South Hardin 71: The Pirates improved to 4-2 with the victory.

Camden Davis made 10 of 13 shots and scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hudson. Drew Hansen wasn’t far behind Davis with 22 points, while two other Pirates reached double figures.

Lyle Olsen had 13 points and 11 assists, and Culin Ugrin had 10 points and eight assists.

New Hampton 63, Waukon 53: Four Chickasaws (2-3) scored in double figures in the win.

Ben Gilbert and Adam Ewert each had 13, while Gannon shekleton and Carter Steinlage both scored 12. Steinlage also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Wapsie Valley 62, AGWSR 40: Mason Harter scored 36 points and had 24 rebounds to lead the Warriors to victory.

Harter made 14 of 23 shots and nine of his 24 rebounds were offensive.

Andrew Westpfahl had six assists for the Warriors.

Girls’ basketball

Waterloo West 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37: Sahara Williams had 24 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Wahawks improved to 6-0.

Halli Poock tossed home 24, while Cece Moore had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“We played a really good game, got a lot of playing time for all of our players,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

Grundy Center 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46: Isabelle Elliott had 23 points, and Alivia Lange 11 for the Cougars, but the Spartans outscored S-F, 19-11, in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Dike-New Hartford 63, East Marshall 23: Camille Landphair set a school record with five 3-pointers as the top-ranked Wolverines improved to 7-0.

Boys’ swimming

Cedar Falls 129, Dubuque Senior 40: Cedar Falls won every individual event and all three relays in beating the Rams.

Jack Considine won both the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, while Joseph Blasen (200 free), Cole Wilson (500 free) and John Butler (100 breaststroke) also claimed victories.

Peyton Riggins was third in the 200 free and second in the 100 backstroke, while Sam Weaver was second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 back.

Kieran DeGroote was second in the 200 free, Liam McGrane was second in the 500 free, and Grant Redfern took second in the 100 breaststroke.