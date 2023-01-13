High School Roundup: DNH tops West Fork in 2 OT; Sailors split two duals

Dike-New Hartford outlasted West Fork Thursday in boys’ basketball action.

The Wolverines outscored the Warhawks, 6-1, in the second overtime to take a 77-72 win on the road.

Benton Bixby had 28 points and 112 rebounds, while Braxten Johnson had 16points and 11 rebounds. Colin Meester had 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three assists.

Devon Lotts also reached double figures for the Wolverines with 10 points.

DNH erased a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime.

Cayde Eberling had 21 points to lead the Warhawks. Sage Suntken added 18 and Edison aske scored 15 off the bench.

Suntken also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Turkey Valley 49, Tripoli 41: DeShaun Wilder had 13 points and Oakley Semelroth 11 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, but the Panthers fell short against the Trojans.

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42: Bo Harrington made 15 of 20 shots as he poured in 36 points to lead the Huskies to victory

Harrington also had 16 rebounds and four steals.

Devin Johnson added 14 points, and Joel Winters 10 for N-P, who improved to 8-3.

Postville was led by 15 points from Josiah Minikwu.

Girls’ basketball

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21: Kadence Huck, Bailey Fisher and Marleigh Lowe all scored in double figures as the Huskies won their second straight game.

Huck led all scorers with 12 points and she had six steals. Fisher had 10 points, eight steals and four assists, while Lowe finished with 10 points and six steals.

Boys’ wrestling

Denver tops Union: The Cyclones got pins from Kaleb Lyons (126), Angello Wittenburg (160), Ethan Krabbenhoft (170) and David Warriors (182) as they scored a 48-33 win over the Knights.

Union got pins from Brayden Bohnsack (106), Kaydin Jones (113), Jace Hedeman (120) and Keegan Ellsworth (138).

At 145, the Knights’ Caleb Olson topped Boden White, 12-8.

Columbus splits: The Sailors topped East Marshall (66-12), and lost to Dike-New Hartford (45-33) Thursday.

Against East Marshall, Columbus got falls from Joe Hackett (120), Gavin Reed (138), Jonathan Hackett (145), Charles Schuman (152) Max Magayna (170), Carson Hartz (182), Mason Knipp (220) and Connor Knudtson (285).

Knipped pinned Wyatt Stalzer in just 12 seconds, and Knudtson needed only 20 seconds to pin Alex Bautista.

Dike-New Hartford eight of the 14 matches to be Columbus, including forfeits at 106, 113 and 120. The Wolverines got pins fro Isaac Baer at 138, Ty Deering (152), Jace Aneweer (160) and Will Textor at 285.

In featured match of the night, second-ranked Nick Reinicke (2A) beat fifth-ranked (1A) Mason Knipp, 5-1, at 220.

The Sailors got falls from Mason Burr, Jonathan Hackett, Magayna, Hartz and Erie.

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Charles City 12: The Go-Hawks got five bonus wins and used four forfeits to beat the Comets.

Zane Behrends (132), Ryder Block (145), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Tyler Gast (220) all scored falls while Danny Diaz earned a technical fall at 160 for WSR.

CR Washington 53, Waterloo West 21: The Wahawks got wins from Josiah Wendland (120), Brady Dean (138), Cooper Paxton (145) and Anell Kudic (285) in their loss.

Wendland scored a 20-7 major decision over Laird Hanna. Dean pinned Rolend Steward in 5:21, Paxton registered a technical fall, 15-0 over Carter Patterson and Kudic pinned Alex Taylor in 2:14.

East drops two: The Trojans lost duals to Ottuwma (54-27) and Mason City (54-24) Thursday at home.

Against Mason City, East got pins from Isaac Lomas (132), William Clark (152) and Brayden Peters (182).

Against the Bulldogs, Lomas (132), Clark (160) and Peters (182) scored falls, while Ryan Strong earned a 9-5 win over Kaden Hubble at 145.

Girls wrestling

Trojans compete: Waterloo East hosted Ottumwa and Mason City in girls’ action Thursday.

Against Mason City, Libby Stocks (115) and Farah Labbe (155) won by fall, while Ar’RIyanna Bass beat Averi Peterson, 9-6, at 125.

In the dual with Ottumwa, Alyssa Duckworth scored a 1 minute and 27 second fall over Kaydance Hancock at 140.

In the featured match of the night, top-ranked Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa beat East’s fourth-ranked Stocks by fall, 4:30.

Waverly-Shell Rock 72, Charles City 12: The Go-Hawks got falls from Lilly Stough (130), Kiara Djoumessi (140), Haidyn Snyder (145), Alli Seegers (155), Karissa Oldenburger (170) and Madison Hinrichs (235).

The Comets got a fall from Lilly Luft at 135 and Leah Stewart at 190.

Osage 76, Eagle Grove 6: The Green Devils got falls from Gable Hemann (100), Zoey Johnson (120), Aubrey Chapman (145) and Erika Power (155) in the victory.

Additionally, Alexis Kolbet earned a 17-5 major decision over Evelyn Jergenson at 105.