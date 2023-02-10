Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford shook off their first loss of the season and downed South Hardin, 69-25, Thursday.

The Wolverines won their 20th game of the season and improved to 20-1 overall.

Jadyn Petersen had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Payton Petersen led all scorers with 15 points.

Camille Landphair made four 3-pointers for DNH, while Ellary Knock had five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, South Winneshiek 25: Isabelle Elliott had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Cougars improved to 14-7 overall.

Alivia Seehase added 11 points, and Brielle Volker 10 for S-F.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34: The Rebels won their Class 1A regional opener as Megan Cooley had 17 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots.

Kennedy Brant had 15 points, while Elly Sieh had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 12-10 and advance to face Riceville Tuesday in Riceville.

Boys’ basketball

Crestwood 76, New Hampton 45: Zach Mehmert and Ty Cotant each scored 20 points as the Cadets downed the Chickasaws.

Mehmert and Maurice Powell each had nine rebounds, additionally.

Gannon Schekleton led New Hampton with 16 points.

Hudson 85, West Branch 65: Camden Davis had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three steals as the Pirates improved to 16-6.

Hudson stormed out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter as it scored 28 points in the opening eight minutes.

Culin Ugrin added 19 points, while Lyle Olsen had 10 points and seven assists.

South Hardin 88, Dike-New Hartford 84 OT: Ryan Walters had 27 points as the Tigers outlasted the Wolverines Thursday.

DNH was led by Braxten Johnson’s 23 points, while Benton Bixby had 20 and Colin Meester 19. The Wolverines led 38-35 at halftime, but had to erase a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.