High School Roundup: Columbus, East win duals; Dunkerton's Gillespie scores 41

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic picked up a pair of dual wins Thursday over Hudson and BCLUW-South Hardin.

The Sailors topped the Pirates, 48-34, and took care of the Tigers, 48-36.

Joe Hackett, Mason Burr, Gavin Reed, Max Magayna, Henry Erie, Carson Hartz, Mason Knipp and Connor Knudtson all registered pins in the win over Hudson.

The Pirates got pins from Braden McCullough at 152, Mason Fogt at 113 and Ben Holton at 145 posted a major decision.

Against BCLUW-SH, Reed, Jonathan Hackett, Magayna and Erie all recorded falls for the Sailors (3-2).

Iowa City High 63, Waterloo West 10: Payton Kacher, Michael Ellis and Braden Nystrom were victorious for the Wahawks in their Mississippi Valley Conference loss.

Nystrom scored a 10-0 win over Jesse Hendershot at 170 to highlight West’s night.

East wins pair of Iowa Alliance matches: The Trojans improved to 4-1 with wins over Des Moines Roosevelt (60-18) and Des Moines Lincoln (42-26).

Against Roosevelt, Devin Ayala (106), Connor Whitson (120), Ricardo Rios (126), Isaac Lomas (132), Georvon Tyler (138), Ryan Strong (145), Williams Clark (152), Brayden Peters (182) and Keeron Harris-Veasley (285) all recorded falls.

In the win over Lincoln, the Trojans got pins from Lomas (132), Clark (152), Demaris Henderson (170), Peters (182) and Harris-Veasley (285).

Girls’ basketball

Hudson 54, Union 41: Addie Rhoades scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 2-1.

Brooklyn Love added 13 points and 11 boards, while Macey McKenna had 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Hudson.

Clarksville 62, Dunkerton 45: The Indians had 27 steals, including 10 by Cailyn Hardy as they improved to 2-0.

Jenna Meyers led Clarksville with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Hardy added 17 points.

Boys’ basketball

Crestwood 69, North Fayette-Valley 52: The Cadets (2-0) jumped out to a 42-27 halftime lead and maintained while building its lead in the second half.

Zach Mehmert scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Crestwood. Jackson Gaul had 12 assists and four steals.

Cael Reichter had 12 points and Clay Moser 11 to lead the TigerHawks (0-2).

Hudson 68, Union 54: The Pirates used a 24-point first quarter to build a 10-point lead and then held off the Knights to improve to 2-0.

Camden Davis had 20 points and eight boards to pace Hudson. Drew Hansen (14) and Lyle Olsen (11) also scored in double figures. Olsen added eight boards, six assists and three steals to his big game.

Dunkerton 89, Clarksville 32: The Raiders scored 49 first-half points as they cruised to their first win of the season.

Preston Gillespie scored an eye-popping 41 points and grabbed 13 assist for Dunkerton. Gillespie connected on 17 of 20 field goal attempts, and he was seven of eight from the free throw line.

Casey Gardner had 15 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals in an equally impressive showing.