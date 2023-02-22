CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo West and Cedar Falls proved to be the cream of the crop with the announcement of the Mississippi Valley Conference yearly awards and honors, Wednesday.

In the Valley division, West head coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas and staff also earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Wahawks to a 22-1 record and their fourth consecutive state tournament berth.

West star forward Sahara Williams earned Athlete of the Year honors. The Oklahoma signee averaged 21.2 points, 10 rebounds, 5.2 assists and four steals per game this season. The senior also received a unanimous selection to the Valley division First Team.

Wahawks leading scorer Halli Poock, who averaged 22.4 points per game this season, was named to the division's First Team as a unanimous selection, joining Williams.

Senior forward Sierra Moore, who averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, received Second Team honors. Additionally, seniors Isabell Lederman and Niya McGee earned honorable mention.

In the Mississippi division, Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen and staff shared Coach of the Year honors with Jaime Brandt and Staff of Iowa City Liberty. Groen led the Tigers to a 15-7 record and fell one win shy of a state tournament berth.

Tigers leading scorer Grace Knutson earned Athlete of the Year honors. The junior scored 21 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing 3.1 assists per game. The Drake commit was also named as a unanimous selection to the division's First Team.

Karis Finley, the Tigers' second most proficient scorer, also landed on the first team following a rousing freshman campaign in which she average 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Finley was the only freshman to be named to either First Team.

Cedar Falls sophomores Gabby Hanks and Grace Hannam received honorable mentions.