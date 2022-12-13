High School Boys' Basketball: No. 2 Kennedy edges No. 7 Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Through the first two weeks of boys' basketball season, few teams have been more impressive than Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

After defeating their first three opponents by an average of 53.6 points per game, the Class 4A second-ranked Cougars knew their stiffest test would come at No. 7 Cedar Falls.

For the first time since 2015, Kennedy passed the Tiger test.

"I thought we really handled adversity tonight," Kennedy Coach Jon McKowen said after the Cougars overwhelmed Cedar Falls, 63-54, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night at Cedar Falls High School. "Our first true road test. We're going out of the city. Cedar Falls is a team that doesn't lose very often here, at least in the 10 years I have been in this conference. And it is an experienced team coming back, so we knew we were going to have our hands full."

For Kennedy (4-0, 1-0 MVC), the win snapped a nine-game losing skid against Cedar Falls. After a three-point basket by senior Carter Newhouse opened the Cougars' scoring and provided them with their first lead at 3-2, they never trailed again.

"I think there is a lot there," Cedar Falls Coach Ryan Schultz said. "They have got a couple of great senior basketball players that have been around and have been through this before. They have a great coaching staff that always has its team ready to play. Kennedy has always been that way over the years, so we expect that. They get their kids to play hard and they are deep. They are very, very deep."

That depth undoubtedly took a toll on a Cedar Falls bunch that had not played a game since Dec. 1 after last Friday's tilt at Waterloo West was moved to Dec. 17 due to a water main break at West High School.

"Obviously it is a bit different playing a team that has three games in and we only had one," said Cedar Falls senior Dallas Bear, a Division-II Augustana University recruit. "But I was proud of the way we just fought. Our effort was there the whole time and that was never something that was in question."

Cedar Falls (1-1, 0-1) made a charge on a couple of occasions that threatened the Kennedy advantage. A three-point basket from sophomore sharpshooter Anthony Galvin and a two-pointer from junior post player Jake Peters got the Tigers within 24-22 late in the second quarter, but the Cougars responded with eight of the next 11 points and led at halftime, 32-27.

"We just really get after it on defense," said Kennedy senior Colby Dolphin, a Kirkwood recruit who scored 10 points. "Tonight, we really locked in on the scout and knew the players and the personnel. Really just pressured them and turned them over on defense."

The teams exchanged bursts coming out of halftime. Kennedy scored 11 of the first 13 points in the third quarter and corralled its largest lead at 43-29, but Cedar Falls responded with a 16-6 surge to get within four at 49-45.

It was as close as the Tigers would get.

"They just have a lot of weapons," said Bear, who scored 12 points. "A lot of guys that can shoot. They get going downhill and kick out really well, but it was a good battle for us. Good team to play, because they are one of the best teams in the state."

Senior Kenzie Reed – an Upper Iowa recruit – led Kennedy with 12 points, while junior Cyrus Courtney added 10. Galvin led all scorers with 23 points, highlighted by seven 3-point baskets.

"It's huge and another great contribution from him," Schultz said. "Another great point guard in our program coming up and you can see, he is not shying away from the big moments. He can shoot it with range and sees the floor well and just does a lot of great things for us."

After going 12 days between games, the schedule ramps up for Cedar Falls with back-to-back contests this week at home against 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier in Friday, then visit rival Waterloo West on Saturday.

"Tonight will help us just with fatigue and everything and getting our legs back," Bear said. "But also show us what we need to work on, too."