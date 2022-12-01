High School Boys’ Basketball: Lofty expectations, youth the themes for metro teams at start of season

WATERLOO — Waterloo East has not had the kind of success it has hoped for in the first two seasons under head coach Brent Carmichael.

However, that has not stopped Carmichael from setting high standards for his team in his third season at the helm of the Trojans boys’ basketball program.

“The expectations are very high. I have had seven of these guys for three years,” Carmichael said. “They should be very aware of my system. They should be very aware of what the expectations are. They should be very hungry.”

According to Carmichael, he expects the Trojans to be a 15-win team and a team capable of making the state tournament. His main reasoning for believing the Trojans have what it takes to make their first state tournament appearance since finishing as runner-up in 2004 lies in a senior-laden roster.

Featuring seven seniors, Carmichael said the Trojans do not lack for offensive firepower.

Senior forward Kewone Jones returns after averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season and garnering All-Metro First Team and All-Valley Division honors in 2021-22. Carmichael says Jones enters his final season at East as the Trojans top option offensively.

At point, senior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates will orchestrate the Trojans offense. According to Carmichael, Bradford-Gates improved the most over the summer and will be a crucial on and off court leader this season.

Carmichael tabbed Jameel Montgomery as an x-factor for the Trojans and expects him to come up with a number of hustle plays per game.

“He is long. He is lanky,” Carmichael said. “He is going to probably be our leading rebounder, but also probably our leader in steals because he has good anticipation.”

Carmichael adds East’s biggest challenge will be respecting and appreciating the ball—avoiding turnovers in crucial times.

“Our issue will be we will be our worst enemy if we do not come to play every night,” Carmichael said. “Last year, at the end of the year, we started getting some really good stops, but we would turn it over. You can get stops, but if you turn it right back over, you are not giving yourself any advantages. That is what is going to be the difference.”

Cedar Falls with ‘a lot to figure out’ at start of season: With seven state tournament appearances and two state titles in the last 10 seasons, few programs experienced as much success as the Cedar Falls Tigers since 2012-13.

Given their recent run of success, the Tigers find themselves in familiar territory entering the 2022-23 season, needing to replace a number of talented players including their leading scorer from a year ago, Trey Campbell.

The challenge is nothing new for Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz who knows a thing or two about reloading his roster with talent.

“You do that by committee,” Schultz said. “We have had to do it before. We have had to replace some really good ones over the past years. From AJ (Green) to Landon (Wolf) to Logan (Wolf) and now Trey, Chase Courbat—the list goes on and on. We are kind of used to doing it. I do think it has to be done as a whole. I do not think you can completely replace a guy like Trey Campbell.”

Schultz continued that the Cedar Falls coaching staff has identified a couple of different players they expect to step up. Namely, Schultz said the Tigers will look to sophomore guard Anthony Galvin to take over the point guard position which Campbell locked down for the previous three seasons.

“He will start there for us,” Schultz said. “He has had a tremendous summer and looks great this fall already.”

Additionally, the Tigers return forwards Dallas Bear, Cade Courbat and center Jake Peters which gives Cedar Falls immense size in their lineup as both Bear and Courbat come in at 6-foot-8 and Peters is listed at 6-foot-4.

According to Schultz, the Tigers size allows for a lot of versatility in the lineups and matchups they are able to create on the floor.

“We have been blessed for a few years with some size,” Schultz said. “The nice thing about these three in particular that bring the bulk of our size this year is they all move very well. They are pretty versatile players. Jake is a little bit more of our five man, but he moves incredibly well for his size. Dallas Bear and Cade are very rangy and can play a little bit on the perimeter, but can also go post up.”

In terms of expectations, Schultz said Cedar Falls has the same high expectations they always do, but added that their focus is to trust their process and approach to improvement rather than expectations. He also noted the Tigers still have “a lot to figure out” and that the team could “go a lot of different directions.”

“The chemistry and the feel and the way the guys are treating each other and the way the guys are competing is exactly where I would want it to be at this point,” Schultz said. “The key is to always be consistent over time with that, but we could not be off to a better start.”

Waterloo Christian expects improvement despite loss of experience: Teams do not normally lose seven seniors and come into a season expecting to find more success.

However, that is exactly where the Waterloo Christian Regents find themselves entering the 2022-23 season.

After back-to-back campaigns saw the Regents stumble out to a 1-7 start, Waterloo Christian head coach Matt Reisetter was bullish about his team’s season outlook.

“Two of our best players from last year’s team—I would maybe even say our two best players—are back,” Reisetter said. “They are Drew Wagner, who is going to be a junior this year, and Aaron Zwack, who will be a senior. It is kind of interesting to think that we could lose seven seniors like we did last year and still be a better ball club this year than we were then. But, that is kind of our expectation. We think we are going to take that next step forward.”

Last season, Wagner and Zwack averaged 17.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively, and both received All-Metro honors.

“We have a couple other guys who have been on the team, who are going to get some more minutes,” Reisetter said. “So, the whole package together is going to be more solid than maybe what we had last year. When you factor in the reality that there are teams in our conference that lost some really good players last year, I think that is going to give us opportunities.”

Following a run by the Regents volleyball team in the Class 1A playoffs, Reisetter said the boys’ basketball team is “chomping at the bit” to take their crack at turning some heads.

“The guys are bought in,” Reisetter said. “They are hungry. They see that we have an opportunity to maybe have the best season in a wins and losses sense [since 2007].”

Columbus looks to reload with big junior class: The Columbus Catholic boys’ basketball team faces a tall order entering the 2022-23 season.

Over the offseason, the Sailors lost six seniors, including four starters, to graduation which represented 68.2% of the Sailors points, 51.2% of rebounds and 53.9% of starts, last season.

However, despite the challenge ahead, Sailors head coach Dru Robinson said the new blood at Columbus Catholic is excited for “their turn.”

“The young guys have experience,” Robinson said. “Our starters—four of our guys who are starting—they have over 10 games started last year. So, we are young, but experienced…They got a lot of minutes last year. They are just anxiously waiting their turn. I think we are in good hands. We are building a foundation where we are at…We are going to really get after it.”

The youth will also allow for a shift in the Sailors style of play according to Robinson. A traditionally slower, more methodical style team, the Sailors will look to rely on their athleticism more this season.

“We have a lot juniors on this team and you are going to see a lot of them,” Robinson said. “We are going to start rotating guys in and play fast. We want to play fast, we want to try and press and get up and down the court. We have been a traditional ‘slow-it-down’ team, but I think with these guys, they are athletic, long and rangy. We are going to try get up and down the court and just run our stuff.”

No matter how the season shakes out for the Sailors, Robinson said they are in it together and wants to see his team “go out and play as a team.”

Young West squad hopes to create momentum early: It all starts with senior guards Si’Marion Anderson and Keishaun Pendleton for the Waterloo West Wahawks.

The duo will look for an encore performance to last season where they both made First Team All-Metro after averaging 15.5 and 14.8 points per game, respectively.

However, outside the senior duo, West head coach Cliff Berinobis sophomores dot the Wahawks’ starting lineup and rotation. Given the makeup of their roster, Berinobis said the Wahawks will need to “fight” and play hard.

Following a 46-43 loss to Waterloo West in the season opener, Berinobis said offense is an area which needs to improve moving forward.

“At this point, we have to keep fixing things,” Berinobis said. “We have to get better offensively. Offensively, we are just too much of a 1-on-1 team. It is not who I am as coach. Right now, we are just a little selfish…As a coach, I know we have to get better. That is on me. We will continue to work on our offensive stuff.”

Despite noting their offense needs to improve, Berinobis said he expects West to hit its stride and continue improving throughout the season.

“We are team that is going to get better,” Berinobis said. “Trust me, they will get their momentum going. When they do, we will start putting the ball in the basket a little bit more and figure some things out.”