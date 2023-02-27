WATERLOO — Well after the final buzzer sounded, Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich stood just inside of the exit to the Comets locker room.

As the players filtered by, Klapperich shared a moment with each of his seniors.

“These seniors have given so much to this program,” Klapperich said. “They are a big reason why that we have had the success that we have had in the past few years. [I am] super proud of those guys. If they put in half of the effort into whatever they decide to do in life as they do into basketball, they are going to be extremely successful.”

Klapperich continued and credited the seniors for leading the Comets on the court throughout the season and setting the tone for the energy and calm, cool, collected mentality that allowed Charles City to reach the Class 5A substate 4 championship.

Although the Comets lost to Marion, 73-56, Klapperich said plenty remained for Charles City to be proud of.

“This is the third year out of the last six years that we have made the substate final game,” Klapperich said. “[I am] really proud of these guys. One game does not define us as a team or as a program. We won a conference championship this year. A lot of positive have come out from this season.”

The Comets got out to a strong start with a 6-0 run before Marion managed to sink its first field goal of the first quarter. Charles City forward Keenan Wiley corralled numerous offensive rebounds during the run. One sequence saw Wiley come down with back-to-back offensive rebounds before scoring to put the Comets ahead 4-0.

A pair of field goals from Marion senior guard Brayson Laube, the younger brother of UNI women’s basketball guard Kayba Laube, cut Charles City’s lead to just 8-4.

Following a timeout at the 3:06 mark of the first quarter with Charles City on top 10-4, Laube led Marion back with eight points to tie the game at 12-12 by the end of the first.

A three-pointer from junior guard Jack Hanson and a dunk in transition from Kam Mestas gave Charles City a 17-12 lead and momentum appeared to be firmly in their grasp.

However, Laube managed to spark another late Marion surge.

Trailing 19-16 with 3:29 to go, Laube cashed in on a three-pointer from well beyond the perimeter. Laube’s deep three was the first of five consecutive three-pointers from Marion.

The Augustana commit made two more during the run while Myles Davis and Jordan Fischer also hit from three-point range. The 15-point swing gave the Wolves a 31-28 lead at halftime.

“We said we really need to identify [Laube],” Klapperich said. “He is a heck of a ball player. We tried to make the adjustment of not switching. We switched on ball screens in the first half. In the second half, we tried to hedge.”

To the credit of Klapperich’s adjustments, Laube managed just three field goals in the second half, but took eight free throws in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, the Wolves remained hot from three-point range and connected on 3-of-6 three-point attempts to swell its lead to as many as 13 points with just under three minutes to play.

Six points from Wiley in the final two and a half minutes allowed the Comets to trim the lead to eight, 52-44, at the end of the third quarter.

Marion immediate pushed its lead back out to double digits with a three-pointer from Laube, a field goal from Calen Claypool and a free throw from Alex Mota.

Trailing by 10, a Brennan Schmidt three-point attempt went half way down which would have cut the Marion lead to seven with just over four minutes remaining, but shot did not fall.

After Charles City managed to cut the lead to nine on a pair of technical free throws from Schmidt, Laube powered the Marion back in front with sharpshooting at the free throw line.

Laube finished off his night with 37 points as the Wolves won by 17 to advance to the 2023 Class 3A State tournament.

With 10 players returning next season, Klapperich said he hopes they glean the work ethic from the six departing Charles City seniors.

“We have some really good pieces that are coming back,” Klapperich said. “I really challenged them to use this as fuel for us in the offseason.”

Marion 73, Charles City 56 Charles City (17-6) – Jack Hanson 3-6 0-0 8, Brennan Schmidt 4-11 4-4 16, Keenan Wiley 5-9 0-0 10, Chase Low 2-8 2-2 8, Kam Mestas 2-7 6-9 10, Kayden Kasemeier 1-1 0-0 2, Jeb Wandro 1-4 0-0 2, Drew Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Joel Villagomez 0-0 0-2 0, Steven Cotton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 12-17 56. Marion (19-5) – Brayson Laube 11-19 9-12 37, Myles Davis 4-7 0-0 11, Payton Hodges 2-7 2-2 6, Alex Mota 2-7 1-2 6, Calen Claypool 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan Fischer 2-3 0-0 5, Trey Franck 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 12-18 73. CC;12;16;16;12 – 56 MAR;12;19;21;21 – 73 3-point goals – Charles City 8-25 (Hanson 2-5, Schmidt 4-10, Wiley 0-1, Low 2-6, Wandro 0-3), Marion 5-17 (). Total fouls – Charles City 18, Marion 15. Fouled out – Wiley.