DIKE – Hudson's remarkable turnaround season charges onward.

After winning just 32 games over the previous four boys' basketball seasons, the Pirates possess a sparkling 18-6 mark this year and are just one win away from their first state tournament appearance in nearly three full decades.

"A lot of the same guys and we are a little bit more experienced now," Hudson Coach Sean Leonard said after the Pirates sprinted past Union Community, 79-54, in a Class 2A district final Tuesday night at Dike-New Hartford High School. "We kind of know what to expect, but it's a tough group of kids that love to play with each other. They genuinely like each other, care for each other. When you have got a group that can do that, and our skill, it is a pretty good combination."

The victory delivered Hudson to a substate final for the first time since 2013. The Pirates will travel to Marshalltown on Saturday and play No. 2 Roland-Story (23-1), which rallied from a 12-point deficit after three quarters to defeat South Hardin in its district final, 61-55.

Win there, and Hudson makes its long-awaited return to the state tournament. The Pirates last qualified for state in 1994 in 2A, a year after winning the 1A state title.

"We're going to be hungry to get one more win," Hudson junior Lyle Olsen said. "We don't want the seniors to go out and we don't want to lose. We just want to keep winning, We love basketball and we're not going to stop."

Hudson junior standout Camden Davis led the Pirates with 24 points and 13 rebounds. He recognized early on that this three-point shot was off and quickly pivoted to other facets of his game to pour in the points.

"I thought we came to play," Davis said. "We really wanted to get the intensity above theirs. We just wanted to take it to them."

Davis' career-point total is up to 1,026 after surpassing the 1,000-point mark in Thursday's district semifinal win over Dike-New Hartford. He was already the school record-holder in career rebounds, which is now unofficially above half a thousand at 505.

"He is really good and he has got really good players around him," Leonard said. "So it is a really good combination for us. ... He was all over the place again. We have come to expect that out of him, but he would tell you, with good players around him, he can be even better."

Hudson led by nine points at halftime (33-24) and by as many as 30 in the second half thanks to multiple fantastic contributions through its lineup. Junior Culin Ugrin entered the contest averaging 11.6 points per game and had that number whipped by halftime. Ugrin led the Pirates with four three-point baskets and finished the game with 19 points.

"I try to bring my three-point game into the picture," Ugrin said. "I can also take them off the dribble, so I try to mix that in, too."

Olsen had just two points at halftime, but exploded for 19 in the second as Hudson extended its lead from 11 points at 40-29 early in the third quarter to a 30-point cushion late in the fourth.

"It feels good, but I have got to thank my teammates because they are the ones that create for me," said Olsen, whose 21 points is his highest total this season. "Then I get to the hole and it helps me. It helps our whole team. ... It was good. We needed the energy started. I started it real quick and we got the team going. It was good."

Jackson Anderson led all scorers with 25 points for Union, which ends its season at 10-15. Fellow junior Logan Rosauer corralled five rebounds for the Knights.

Hudson has won 13 of its last 15 games. Saturday will be the first time since 2019 that the Pirates have seen Roland-Story, which has won 13 games in a row since its lone loss of the season Jan. 12 against undefeated 1A No. 2 Grand View Christian.

"We will check some film, but we are playing really well right now," Leonard said. "We are just going to focus on what we can control and do that. ... We'll have our guys ready to go."

Hudson 79, Union Community 54 UNION COMMUNITY (54): Ty Lorenzen 2 0-0 5, Caden Sorensen 3 2-2 8, Jackson Anderson 10 3-4 25, Mason Mullen 1 0-0 3, Logan Rosauer 1 3-4 5, Maddux DeWinter 1 1-2 3, Cameron Mullen 0 0-0 0, Owen Hennings 0 0-0 0, Andrew Sadler 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Spence 0 0-0 0, Mason Herman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Clapp 2 0-0 4, Ethan Winnike 0 0-0 0, Eric Neipert 0 0-0 0, Tim Griswold 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 10-14 54. HUDSON (79): Camden Davis 10 4-5 24, Culin Ugrin 7 1-1 19, Kiean Crile 2 0-0 6, Lyle Olsen 9 3-4 21, Drew Hansen 3 2-2 8, Nathan Rueber 0 0-0 0, Oliver Thompson 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Wiersma 0 0-0 0, Oliver Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tate VanDyke 0 0-0 0, Drew Barber 0 0-0 0, Camden Bell 0 1-2 1, Totals 31 11-14 79. Union Community 8 16 17 13–54 Hudson 10 23 26 20–79 Three-point goals – Union Community 4 (Anderson 2, Lorenzen 1, Mullen 1), Hudson 6 (Ugrin 4, Crile 2); Rebounds – Union Community 21 (Rosauer 5), Hudson 32 (Davis 13); Total fouls – Union Community 13, Hudson 16; Fouled out – None.