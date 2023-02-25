MARSHALLTOWN – The sting of today should provide fuel for tomorrow.

Yes, Hudson's remarkable turnaround season ended one game shy of the boys' basketball state tournament, but the fight, grit and resolve displayed by the Pirates might just be the springboard to even bigger things next season.

"I am just so proud of our guys," Hudson Coach Sean Leonard said after the Pirates roared back from 18-point deficit in the second half before succumbing to No. 2 Roland-Story, 55-51, in a Class 2A boys' basketball substate final at the Roundhouse in Marshalltown. "It hurts right now, but as the sting goes away the next few weeks I think we can look back and say, 'That was a lot of fun.'"

Hudson ends its season with a record of 18-7, a stunning reversal of recent seasons. The 18 victories are more than the Pirates claimed over the last two years combined (14).

"We knew that we could be good and I think we showed a little bit of that," junior Lyle Olsen said. "We have got to show a lot if it next year. I know our guys will be back in the gym tomorrow and that is all we want. We want to go to state next year. That is our main goal."

Hudson appeared to be on the verge of being run out of the gym against a Roland-Story bunch that reached the state tournament last season and had lost just once this year. Hudson's 13-point halftime deficit ballooned to 18 at 40-22 midway through the third quarter.

"You get to this point of the season and you have earned the right to be here," Leonard said. "We weren't showing who we were early on. Finally we got a few shots to fall and we started playing with a little swagger."

The Pirates closed the third quarter with a 15-2 explosion, highlighted by a pair of three-point baskets off the bench from junior Oliver Thompson. Hudson's momentum carried over into the final frame the Pirates scored eight of the next 10 points, highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from junior Culin Ugrin.

Suddenly, the Pirates possessed a 45-44 lead with 4:47 to go.

"I trust my teammates and they trust me," said Ugrin, who finished with 10 points. "We hit shots down late, but it just didn't end up the way we wanted it to."

Hudson had difficulty all night long with the strength and size of 6-foot-5 R-S post player Luke Patton, who gave his team the lead for good at 48-45 with a pair of buckets on consecutive trips down the floor.

Patton finished with 13 points and a 17 of his team's 40 rebounds for Roland-Story (24-1).

"They are so big and tough and physical," Leonard said. "Patton inside is kind of in another world as far as his physicality. He made life difficult. I thought our guys really battled, especially on the rebounds. We didn't get all of them, probably not enough of them, but we were there and the effort was there and we did our absolute very best."

Hudson still had one more miracle left when senior Drew Hansen was fouled in the act of shooting (and making) a three-point basket. After successfully completing the four-point play with the made free throw, the Pirates were back within a point at 52-51 with a minute to go.

After a defensive stop, Hudson had one last chance to reclaim the lead with 37 seconds to go, but missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt.

Roland-Story finished off the game with three free throws in the final half-minute.

"There are a lot of things to be proud of," said Hudson junior Camden Davis, who led the Pirates with 14 points and 10 rebounds. "Offseason work. I think this is why we are here. We were in the gym every day. ... Just working in the weight room every day."

Hansen finished with 10 points and is the lone senior starter that will be lost to graduation. The Pirates will a quartet of starters in sophomore Kiean Crile, Davis, Olsen and Ugrin, plus the first two players off the bench in junior Nathan Rueber and Thompson.

"We can see where we ended this year and use it as motivation next year," Olsen said. "Because no one likes this feeling right now. We want to get back and then we want to win this game and continue to win."

No. 2 Roland-Story 55, Hudson 51 HUDSON (51): Camden Davis 6 2-3 14, Culin Ugrin 3 1-2 10, Kiean Crile 0 3-4 3, Lyle Olsen 3 0-0 6, Drew Hansen 3 1-1 10, Nathan Rueber 1 0-0 2, Oliver Thompson 2 0-0 6, Totals 18 7-10 51. ROLAND-STORY (55): Isaiah Naylor 2 0-0 5, Jonovan Wilkinson 6 3-5 15, Kale Lande 2 2-2 7, Ben Greenfield 0 0-0 0, Luke Patton 6 1-3 13, Boaz Clark 4 3-4 15, Dillon Lettow 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 9-14 55. Hudson 8 12 17 14–51 Roland-Story 11 22 9 13–55 Three-point goals – Hudson 8 (Ugrin 3, Hansen 3, Thompson 2), Roland-Story 6 (Clark 4, Naylor 1, Lande 1); Rebounds – Hudson 23 (Davis 10), Roland-Story 40 (Patton 17); Total fouls – Hudson 7, Roland-Story 12; Fouled out – None.