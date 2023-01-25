High School Boys’ Basketball: Grundy Center beats Wapsie Valley in OT thriller

FAIRBANK — “Why not twice?”

Those three words played in Jalen Kirkpatrick’s mind as he went up for a three-point attempt from the left wing in the waning seconds of overtime as Grundy Center trailed Class 1A No. 9 Wapsie Valley, 66-65.

Five minutes prior, the Grundy Center sophomore drilled a three-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to shock the Wapsie Valley Warriors at home and send the game to overtime tied, 59-59.

So, as he elevated with three seconds left in the overtime period, Kirkpatrick questioned why he could not strike twice.

“I have always wanted to be that situation,” Kirkpatrick said. “I always dreamed about it as a kid. Three, two, one throw it up.”

Although he said it was not the most clean attempt—his top hand grazed his chin as he let go of the ball—Kirkpatrick found nothing, but net.

As the shot swished through the net, Grundy Center took a 68-66 lead while the final buzzer sounded.

Their two-point advantage at the end of overtime marked the Spartans’ first lead of the game as Wapsie Valley jumped out to a big lead in the first behind a big night from senior guard Andrew Westphal.

Westphal, who finished with 24 points, hit his first seven shots of the game while setting up his teammates with open looks to put the Warriors ahead 32-20 at halftime.

Despite their early deficit, which grew as large as 14 points, Grundy Center head coach Brent Thoren said the Spartans pulled out the win because they are no strangers to big moments.

“Our kids have been in a lot of big games already this year,” Thoren said. “For them to fight back from where we started that game and give ourselves a chance just to get to overtime was an incredible effort by our kids…They just fought like heck.”

Aided by Wapsie Valley struggles at the free throw line—the Warriors went 13-of-22 at the charity stripe in fourth quarter and overtime—Thoren added the Spartans rose to the challenge on the defensive end in particular in the second half.

“One of the things we really tried to focus on was understanding what they wanted to do,” Thoren said. “And, really shutting down the painted area. We cannot let the ball get into the paint. We really walled up…and made it tough on them to get easy shots.”

At 14-2 on the season and winners of their last eight consecutive games, Kirkpatrick said the win, in which he led the Spartans with 25 points, can serve as a boost for the Spartans down the final stretch of the season.

“Even though it is getting close to the end of the season, we just have to stay tough,” Kirkpatrick said. “We just have to keep going.”

According to Westphal, the game can also serve as motivation for the (13-2) Warriors, who look forward to a battle with Class 2A No. 1 Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.

“[Grundy Center] is a good team,” Westphal said. “We played them pretty good tonight. Coming in against AP, (we need to) play as hard as we can for the first three minutes like every game.”

Grundy Center 68, Wapsie Valley 66 (OT) Grundy Center (14-2) – Brody Zinkula 2-10 0-0 4, Brayden Wallis 3-7 2-2 10, Tiernan Vokes 3-7 1-3 8, Jalen Kirkpatrick 8-14 6-9 25, Patrick Brown III 1-3 1-1 3, Colin Gordon 1-8 0-0 2, Ryker Thoren 1-5 0-0 3, Tate Jirovsky 6-12 0-0 13, Judd Jirovsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 10-15 68. Wapsie Valley (13-2) – Andrew Westphal 9-15 5-11 24, Kane Schmitz 0-0 0-0 0, Casey O’Donnell 3-9 0-0 8, Hunter Kane 3-5 1-1 7, Mason Harter 4-9 11-15 19, Briggs Baehme 2-7 0-0 5, Benton Hyde 1-2 0-2 3, Traeton Sauerbrei 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 17-29 66. GC;9;11;13;26;9 – 68 WV;17;15;11;16;7 – 66 3-point goals – Grundy Center 7-26 (Zinkula 0-2, Wallis 2-5, Vokes 0-2, Kirkpatrick 3-7, Gordon 0-4, Thoren 1-3, Ta. Jirovsky 1-2, Ju. Jirovsky 0-1), Wapsie Valley 5-15 (Westphal 1-4, O’Donnell 2-6, Boehme 1-2, Hyde 1-2, Sauerbrei 0-1). Total fouls – Grundy Center 21, Wapsie Valley 14. Fouled out – O’Donnell.

