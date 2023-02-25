MARSHALLTOWN – Finally, it is Gladbrook-Reinbeck's time.

After watching fourth-quarter leads slip away in substate-final defeats in each of the past two seasons, the Class 1A third-ranked Rebels survived and advanced.

"It did cross my mind, but we hit some big shots there in that fourth quarter," Coach Scott Kiburis said after No. 2 Gladbrook-Reinbeck held off Lynnville-Sully, 56-53, in a Class 1A boys' basketball substate final at the Roundhouse in Marshalltown. "Really happy for those kids. Those four seniors, they have been so close and have been just short. This is a good way for them to finish their careers. Finish it at Wells Fargo Arena."

The win delivered G-R (23-2) to the state tournament for the first time since finishing as state runner-up in 2017, which was the third of three-consecutive appearances that included a state championship in 2015.

The Rebels are seeded third and will play a 1A state quarterfinal against No. 6-seed Remsen St. Mary's (22-2) on Monday, Mar. 6 at 3:45 in Des Moines.

"This is huge for us," senior guard William Kiburis said. "My last two years, we made it to substate and lost it in the fourth quarter. I think we did a great job today getting some big buckets. Each player had a huge contribution. Scoring, defense, no matter what. Each player did a great job. This is a big one for us to get to that next step and get to the state tournament."

William Kiburis continued his torrid offensive pace that has lasted the entire year and has only been enhanced in the postseason. He led all scorers with 27 points – which included 14 made free throws – and averaged 28.8 in four district/substate contests.

"I did a good job keeping a tight game and trying to get to the line," said Kiburis, who is considering schools like Coe, Central, Dubuque, Upper Iowa and Wartburg for college. "I wasn't making all my shots, so if I could drive into the lane and give a head-fake or something and get to the line, I could add a lot of points there."

G-R led at halftime, 23-19 and used an 11-0 explosion in the third quarter to build its largest lead at 34-21. Lynnville-Sully responded with a burst of its own and cut the deficit to three at 38-35 after three frames.

"Just rebounding, defensive rebounding," Scott Kiburis said of the message to the team between quarters. "We were going to run our man (-to-man defense) stuff, which we hadn't run for a couple of weeks. Ran our base offense and got some scores out of it in the second half. Kept attacking the hoop, got some free throws and went to the line more than they did. That is kind of how the way we play. That was good for us."

G-R never trailed in the second half, but it clung to a two-point lead when William Kiburis drove along the baseline and fed the ball to sophomore Drew Eilers, who muscled through a scrum underneath the L-S basket and put the ball in the hoop to give his team a crucial two-possession lead at 55-51 with just 21 seconds to go in the game.

"I was thrown a nice pass, the basket was right there and it was open," said Eilers, who finished with five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The season ends at 22-3 for Lynnville-Sully, which was led by Preston Rodibaugh with 15 points and Corder Noun Harder with 14.

Junior Isaac Clark drilled a team-high three three-point baskets and finished with 13 points for G-R, which wiped away the missed opportunities of 2021 and 2022 with a satisfying victory that extends the season for seniors Caleb Egesdal, William Kiburis, Luke Riffey and Luke Sienknecht.

"I have coached a lot of games, and I have never been more anxious, nervous going into a game as this one," Scott Kiburis said. "I really wanted those seniors to get an opportunity. We have been together, one is my son, but I have known them since we moved here when those kids were three-years old, so it is good to have that."

No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Lynnville-Sully 53 LYNNVILLE-SULLY (53) - Preston Rodibaugh 5 1-2 15, Mitchell Miller 2 2-2 6, Corder Noun Harder 6 2-3 14, Conner Maston 1 1-2 3, Klayton Van Dyke 3 0-2 6, Keegan DeWitt 1 0-0 2, Dawson James 3 1-1 7, Totals 21 7-12 53. GLADBROOK-REINBECK (56) - Luke Riffey 2 0-1 5, Isaac Clark 3 4-4 13, Caleb Egesdal 2 0-0 6, William Kiburis 6 14-21 27, Drew Eilers 2 1-2 5, Austin Vaverka 0 0-0 0, Luke Sienknecht 0 0-0 0, Totals 15 19-28 56. Lynnville-Sully 14 5 16 18–53 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15 8 15 18–56 Three-point goals – Lynnville-Sully 4 (Rodibaugh 4), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7 (Clark 3, Egesdal 2, Kiburis 1, Riffey 1); Rebounds – Lynnville-Sully 24 (Rodibaugh 5, Maston 5), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26 (Eilers 10); Total fouls – Lynnville-Sully 18, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14; Fouled out – Van Dyke.