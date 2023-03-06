DES MOINES — The Gladbrook-Reinbeck could not fend off a multi-dimensional attack from the St. Mary’s, Remsen Hawks as the Rebels fell in the Class 1A quarterfinals, 57-47, Monday.

Rebels head coach Edward Scott Kiburis described the loss as having a bittersweet nature for the players on his team.

“It is fun to be here,” Kiburis said. “It is hard to lose. They all watched some of our teams from 2015-17 be here. They wanted it and they got it. They got a piece of it. They did not get to win a game…But, every kid wants to end their season in Des Moines and they did.”

The Rebels who got out to a strong start as William Kiburis powered a 9-2 run over the first four minutes of the contest with five points.

Kiburis scored the first basket of the afternoon with a layup earned through an offensive rebound. Three minutes later, at the 4:34 mark of the quarter, the senior guard connected on a three-pointer late in the shot clock to put the Rebels ahead by seven.

St. Mary’s answered back with a 7-0 run which trimmed the G-R lead to just one-point, 12-11 with 2:05 to go in the first quarter.

The Hawks missed two go-ahead field goal attempts before the Rebels managed five points in the final minute to take a 17-11 lead into the second quarter. A 7-2 start by the Rebels forced St. Mary’s to take a timeout at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter, trailing 24-13.

“We played really well to start the game,” Kiburis said. “We got a little in transition, we got into some space that we could operate in and run some of our sets.”

According to Kiburis, the Hawks switched to an extended zone after the Rebels took the 11-point lead which slowed G-R’s offense.

Caleb Egesdal did the majority of the damage during the first two minutes of the half. The senior managed to sink a tough, fastbreak layup through contact on G-R’s first possession. Less than a minute later, he drilled his second triple of the game to push the Rebels’ lead to 22-13. Luke Riffey capped the run with a layup.

The Hawks’ timeout paid off as they managed a 13-2 run out of the break. Four different players scored during the run as the Hawks completely erased the once 11-point deficit.

With 38 seconds remaining in half, Collin Homan capped the run with a layup in the paint to tie the score and send the game to halftime knotted at 26-26.

Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, G-R shot just 1-of-7 as a team with four turnovers while the Hawks went 7-of-14.

The Hawks carried their momentum into the third quarter as Jaxon Bunkers connected on a three-pointer 25 seconds into the frame to give St. Mary’s its first lead of the game, 29-26. Bunkers added two more points at the free throw line to grow the lead to 31-26 before the Rebels managed to end the run.

The Hawks run swelled to an 18-2 swing over the span of nine minutes by the time Riffey ended the run with a pair of free throws at the 5:57 mark of the third.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck sophomore forward Drew Eilers converted on a layup with 14 seconds left in the third to cut the score to 38-34 St. Mary’s.

However, Bunkers connected on his second three-pointer of the game at the buzzer to put the Hawks ahead 41-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Remsen did not relinquish control of the game as the Hawks held off a comeback attempt by the Rebels to win by 10.

Kiburis led the Rebels with 16 points while Egesdal hit four three-pointers to add 14.

The loss ends G-R’s season at 23-3 as the Rebels made their first state tournament appearance since 2017.

Egesdal said their appearance at the state tournament showed the teamwork and work ethic of the Rebels.

“It shows how hard we work and how much extra work we are willing to put in,” Egesdal said. “We are always giving our best. Even when we are down, we are fighting to get back in it.”

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47 St. Mary’s, Remsen (24-2) – Schroeder 3-10 2-2 9, Cael Ortmann 2-8 5-6 11, Willman 3-9 0-0 6, Bunkers 4-4 2-3 12, Homan 6-10 5-7 17, Harpenau 0-0 0-0 0, Waldschmitt 1-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 14-18 57. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24-1) – Riffey 2-5 3-4 7, Clark 2-6 1-2, Egesdal 5-11 0-2 14, Kiburis 6-13 3-4 16, Eilers 2-4 0-0 4, Mathern 0-1 0-0 0, Vaverka 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 17-41 7-14 47. RSM;11;15;15;16 – 57 G-R;17;9;8;13 – 47 3-Point Goals - RSM 5-12 (Schroeder 1-5, Ortmann 2-4, Bunkers 2-2, Homan 0-1), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-18 (Riffey 0-2, Clark 1-2, Egesdal 4-9, Kiburis 1-3, Mathern 0-1, Vaverka 0-1). Rebounds - RSM 31 (Homan 16), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22 (Kiburis 8). Assists - RSM 11 (Bunkers 4), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9 (Kiburis 4). Turnovers - RSM 10 (Ortmann, Schroeder 3), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12 (Kiburis 6). Total fouls – RSM 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Fouled out – Eilers, Bunkers.