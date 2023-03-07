DES MOINES — The words came tough through gritted teeth as he fought off the emotion of Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s season-ending loss.

But, the memories brought a smile to his face as senior guard William Kiburis reflected on his last four years and the Rebels’ season.

“You always get a little bit greedy,” William said. “You want to just keep winning and get to that next, but, in reality, only one team gets to win it all. It was not us, but there is still a lot of positives to look at from this year. We should be proud of the team.”

The Rebels managed a 23-3 record in the 2022-23 season and made their first state tournament appearance since 2017 when their four seniors were in sixth grade. According to G-R head coach Edward Scott Kiburis, the Rebels’ 68.6 point per game average set a new program scoring record and their 51.0 points allowed per game mark nearly set a defensive program record.

“We took a step further than what we had done in the last couple years when we lost substate games that we winning in the fourth quarter,” Edward Scott said. “We were able to get to that next step.”

“We played really well all year…We had a lot of big victories this year. We played a good, tough 2A schedule. We just hung in there and played well.”

It is the kind of success a coach would hope for from a team which boasts a trio of starters in their fourth year at the varsity level and in the starting lineup. However, with a school the size of Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Kiburis said does not come that simply.

“They show up every day,” Edward Scott said. “We do not have a lot of kids at our school…if I have an open gym, they all have to be there. They work it around all there other sports. If we ever get a free moment during baseball season, they are in playing open gym. In the spring, we get out there. We do some open gym with them around their track and soccer season. They are always showing up.”

“The way they handle themselves—they listen real well. They are coachable. They are good at coaching on the floor themselves. I hope [the underclassmen] take that. This is what you have to do to be successful in high school basketball”

According to William, Wells Fargo Arena served as the right place for the senior quartet of himself, Caleb Egesdal, Luke Riffey and Luke Sienknecht to end their high school basketball careers.

“I have been playing with these guys forever,” William said. “I remember going to tournament when we were in third, fourth grade…It is pretty special to end it here.”

However, for Edward Scott and William, the trip to Des Moines also concluded a chapter in their relationship as father and son. As far back as his time leading Grand Valley High School in Parachute, Colorado to a 2A state title in the Centennial State, the two always connected through basketball.

“He has always been at my hip,” Edward Scott said. “I had some teams in Colorado that did really well and went to the state tournaments…I remember taking him on the court when we won a state championship one year.”

“But, since we have been here, he was at every practice. First he was tagging along. Then, all of the sudden, he is telling me what to do and he is in second or third grade.”

Although Edward Scott joked that William may not remember the Kiburis’s time in Colorado, William remembered tagging along to his father’s practices with a smile.

What started four years ago, with William in a cast for preseason practices his freshman year due to a broken hand, ended in the exact place both hoped it would.

“These four years with him were really special,” William said. “Always talking about who we were playing, what was the strategy, always in the gym…He has rebounded for me even when he could not walk.”

“It is going to be weird. He is not going to be my coach anymore, but these last four years have been everything I have wanted. I have just been super grateful for the opportunities. I am just happy we could end it here in Des Moines.”