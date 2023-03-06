DES MOINES — The Dunkerton Raiders fell, 85-63, to the West Harrison, Mondamin Hawkeyes in the Class 1A State Tournament quarterfinals, Monday.

As Dunkerton’s season came to a close with an overall record of 24-2, head coach Todd Kuntz said he was proud of his group and that they accomplished “basically everything” that they wanted to.

“West Harrison played fantastic today,” Kuntz said. “We came up short, but I am just really proud of this group. I am going to miss so many of them.”

Kuntz cited being undefeated conference champions for third consecutive year, working through adversities, coming together closer as a team and making the state tournament as what the Raiders set out to do in the 2022-23 season.

On Monday, neither team seemed comfortable in its first game on the court in Wells Fargo Arena as scoring came slow at first. The Hawkeyes eked out a 7-4 lead in the first three minutes of the game despite going scoreless for over two minutes after scoring on their first two possessions.

Senior guard Casey Gardner powered the Raiders through the first three minutes with all four points for Dunkerton.

Over the next three minutes of action, West Harrison found its rhythm on offense as a jumper from guard Rife Walker sparked a 14-2 run. Senior forward Koleson Evans scored nine of the Hawkeyes’ points during the run to push their lead to 21-6.

West Harrison capped the run with a layup from Evans after extending its opportunity with two offensive rebounds back-to-back.

With their work cut out for them, the Raiders began to mount a comeback attempt.

Over the final 1:27 of the first quarter, Dunkerton managed a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 21-13 at start of the second quarter. Gardner connected on a three-pointer with 49 seconds remaining and drew a foul on a three-point attempt at the buzzer, going 2-of-3 at the line, to lead Dunkerton with 11 points in the first half.

Gardner said his 11-point showing in the first 16 minutes came from a desire to help spark the Raiders to a win.

"I am always looking to pass first, but shots were not falling," Gardner said. "So, I got a couple shots up today. It always just whatever it takes to win."

Kuntz said he was pleased to see his team respond to West Harrison’s first quarter run.

“We knew they would make a run,” Kuntz said. “We told them they would probably make a run at some point, but we said ‘Every storm runs out of rain.’ At some point, we would have a chance to respond.”

The Raiders and Hawkeyes traded baskets for much of the early portions of the second quarter as West Harrison maintained a three-possession lead.

Dunkerton sophomore Dylan Marquart managed a layup with 3:13 remaining in the half to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to two possessions, 29-24, for the first time since the 3:07 mark of the first quarter. Preston Gillespie scored a layup one minute later to trim the West Harrison lead to four, 30-26, with 2:03 remaining in the half.

West Harrison rode a 6-0 run to end the half with a 10-point, 36-26 lead. The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Raiders 22-10 in the first half including a four offensive boards.

Much like they did early in the first half, the Hawkeyes surged ahead early in the third quarter. West Harrison outscored Dunkerton 9-5 in the first three minutes of the second half to leap out to a 45-31 lead.

West Harrison maintained its 14-point lead to the conclusion of the third quarter despite Dunkerton connecting on five three-pointers in the final 5:39 of the quarter. Marquart and Gillespie both hit two three-pointers while Gardner added the fifth.

The Hawkeyes managed to weather the Raiders’ three-point barrage thanks to eight offensive rebounds in the third quarter.

A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter from West Harrison sealed the win as the Hawkeyes advanced to the Class 1A semifinals and a matchup against the top-seeded (24-0) Grand View Christian Thunder.

Gardner finished the final game of his senior season with 27 points while Gillespie totaled 19 points for Dunkerton.

Koleson and Sage Evans led the way for West Harrison as Koleson led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Sage added 11 points and 21 rebounds. West Harrison finished with a 48-14 edge in rebounding.

According to Kuntz, the Hawkeyes familiarity at the state tournament, making their second consecutive appearance, and West Harrison’s size helped create the difference between the two teams.

“They were here last year,” Kuntz said. “That is a huge advantage for them. No matter how much you try to prepare the guys getting in this arena, seeing this crowd is a shock to the system—as a kid it is a shock to the system and as an adult.”

“Overall, their size, their physicality, their athleticism inside—it is a tough matchup for a team our size.”

West Harrison 85, Dunkerton 63 Dunkerton (24-2) – VanLengen 1-1 0-0 2, Marquart 3-10 0-0 8, Gillespie 8-15 1-4 19, Gardner 11-22 2-3 27, Downs 0-0 0-0 0, Michels 1-1 0-0 2, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Fuelling 1-5 2-2 5, Weepie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 5-9 63. West Harrison (24-1) – King 4-8 3-4 13, McIntosh 7-11 1-2 15, Rife 5-11 3-4 14, Ko. Evans 12-17 2-2 27, Sa. Evans 3-8 4-4 11, Melby 1-2 1-2 4, Jac. Barry 0-1 1-2 1, Bridsall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 15-20 85. Dunkerton;13;13;19;18 – 63 W-Harris;21;15;23;28 – 85 3-Point Goals - Dunkerton 8-26 (Marquart 2-7, Gillespie 2-3, Gardner 3-10, Fuelling 1-4, Weepei 0-1, Fettkether 0-1), West Harrison 6-15 (King 2-3, McIntosh 0-1, Rife 1-3, Ko. Evans 1-4, Sa. Evans 1-1, Melby 1-2, Birdsall 0-1). Rebounds - Dunkerton 14 (Fuelling, Gardner, Marquart 3), West Harrison (Sa. Evans 21). Assists - Dunkerton 10 (Gardner 5), West Harrison 13 (Sa. Evans, King 4). Turnovers - Dunkerton 8 (Gardner 4), West Harrison 12 (McIntosh 4). Total fouls – Dunkerton 13, West Harrison 12. Fouled out – none.