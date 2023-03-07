DES MOINES — Dunkerton got 32 minutes on the court in Wells Fargo Arena.

32 minutes to cap off a season filled with broken records and historic success. 32 minutes with the raptured attention of its community of less than 900 people. And, 32 minutes to represent that community to the state of Iowa.

When that brief moment in time reached its conclusion, Dunkerton’s magical 2022-23 season came to an end. The Raiders had lost 85-63 at the hands of the West Harrison, Mondamin Hawkeyes.

However, beyond the stats and the score, the impact of the Raiders’ trip to Des Moines goes beyond the 4,200 square foot court.

“Our town loves our school,” Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. “Our school is everything to our town. For the 850 community members and so many more to be able to celebrate together during a pep rally, the parade in town…we sold over 600 shirts…Our support is incredible.”

“The town loves our kids. The town loves our school. I told [my players], no matter what happened today, we made them incredibly proud. They left an undeniable mark on our city and our community.”

Following Dunkerton’s quarterfinal loss, senior forward Preston Gillespie alsos noted the support of the program’s fan base which painted the lower bowl of The Well with red on Monday.

“The support has been unreal,” Gillespie said. “Whether they went to the game or they were saying something at school, it was just unbelievable and I am so thankful for that.”

For its five seniors, the trip to Des Moines for the Class 1A Boys’ State Tournament proved a fitting conclusion for their high school basketball careers. Careers filled with records, milestones and success to the tune of 73 wins in four years reached its proper final destination on the court.

Senior guard Casey Gardner said the brotherhood of the Raiders always centered on basketball.

“We have grown up with everybody that we played with,” Gardner said. “After school, it has always been ‘Where do you guys want to play basketball at? Where do you want to hoop at?’ Basketball has been a big part of our friendship.”

“Since third grade, our end goal was to make it down to The Well. We really wanted to cement it in with a state tournament appearance and a run. The run did not happen, but we made it.”

The year was 2014 when Gardner, Gillespie and fellow seniors Braiden VanLengen, Jayden Downs and Oliver Fettkether were in third grade. It was also the last time the Dunkerton boys’ basketball team advanced to the state tournament.

Watching the Raiders, led by its own core group of seniors in Kory Kuenstling, Trevor Jacobsen, Jordan Kubitz, Zach Fisher, Nick Anderson and Shawn Broten, advance to the 2014 Class 1A State Championship left a mark on Dunkerton’s class of 2023.

“I remember the last time we went,” Gillespie said. “I was so, so young. I remember all the Raider fans wanting it again. I want to give that to them. I want to help them get there again because it was bigger than me.”

According to Kuntz, Dunkerton’s seniors managed a similar feat this season.

“They left a legacy,” Kuntz said. “They left a legacy of loving each other, playing together and playing hard. I could not say anything else other than the fact that I am proud of them, I love them and we are going to miss coaching them. They have done everything we have wanted them to do for four years.”

“Having fun, enjoying the game. We talked this whole time about this being a journey. Those are the memories that we are going to remember—the times together. Eating meals, goofing around, laughing during film, laughing in the weight room—those are the things. This senior group had fun and they cared about each other.”