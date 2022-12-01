High School Boys’ Basketball: Cedar Falls downs East in OT

WATERLOO — Waterloo East gave Cedar Falls everything it could handle, but the Tigers escaped with a 75-71 overtime win in their season opener, Thursday.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz called the environment inside the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium unbeatable as both teams feature healthy cheering sections for the metro rivalry.

“That was a really good environment,” Schultz said. “I thought both teams did some good things tonight. It is certainly one of those games where you can grow a lot from.”

Tigers senior forward Dallas Bear also said it felt great to get back on the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

“I was glad to get back out there with those guys,” Bear said. “We have been working hard, getting ready for this first game. So, it was just fun to be back out there.”

The Tigers offseason work showed as they jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game including a three-pointer from new starting point guard sophomore Anthony Galvin.

Despite falling behind by nine points, the Trojans rallied back and outscored the Tigers 12-4 in the final three minutes of the quarter to cut the Cedar Falls lead down to 17-14.

Cedar Falls outscored the Trojans again in the second quarter, 17-16, to take a four-point, 34-30 lead into the break as Cade Courbat and Bear both put up eight points in the first half.

Senior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates also put up eight points in the first half to lead East in scoring.

East came out of the halftime break with the momentum and went on a 10-5 run through the first four minutes of action and took a 40-39 lead on a J’Kwon Wise second-chance layup.

Cedar Falls responded with a 13-6 run, including three three-pointers from Bear, to close out the third quarter of play with a 52-46 lead.

Undeterred by their opponents strong finish, the Trojans bounced right back to tie the game at 52-52 with 7:02 remaining in the game on back-to-back three-pointers from Quentin Hart and Kewone Jones.

The teams remained even for the remainder of the quarter, trading baskets until East took a 65-63 lead with 17.8 seconds left in regulation. Schultz used both of his two final timeouts to prepare the Tigers final play.

The strategy payed off as Galvin managed to hit a game-tying, turnaround jumper with eight seconds left in the game.

East’s final attempt in regulation game up short and sent the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, Galvin gave Cedar Falls the lead with a pair of free throws. Bear did the rest of the damage as he hit six free throws down the stretch to give Cedar Falls a 75-71 win in its season opener.

Following the win, Schultz said the Trojans managed to erase Cedar Falls leads of nine, five and six points because of the pressure their speed put on the Tigers defense.

“You have to give a ton of credit to East,” Schultz said. “They are a really good basketball team…They have a lot of experience. They are really good on their home floor and I think their quickness hurt us. They got some straight line drives. They got into the paint off the drive. They rebound hard.”

Bear finished the game with 28 points on 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-14 from three-point range. However, Schultz said Bear’s biggest contribution to the Tigers was his “rock solid leadership” on the court.

“Dallas was great tonight,” Schultz said. “His leadership is really showing with his calm out there. I thought that was nice to see out of him.”

In his first game at the point for Cedar Falls, Galvin put up 15 points for the Tigers.

Schultz said he was unsurprised by the sophomore’s performance despite the big shoes left behind by former Cedar Falls point guard and current Northern Iowa starter Trey Campbell.

“We have a lot of confidence in Anthony,” Schultz said. “We brought him up last year. He played down at the state tournament. We know he is that type of player. It was great to see him step up in those moments as our leader as a point guard. He had an outstanding summer. So, I think he hit the ground running.”

Cade Courbat also put up a big night for the Tigers as he went 8-of-13 from the field and 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Despite his 21-point night, Schultz described the hustle plays as the highlights from his game.

“Cade was outstanding with his activity tonight,” Schultz said. “He changed a lot of shots, blocked a lot of shots, rebounded for us.”

Wise, Bradford-Gates and Jones all scored in the double figures with nights of 16, 15 and 14, respectively.

CEDAR FALLS (1-0) – Dallas Bear 8-15 6-8 28, Anthony Galvin 5-12 3-4 15, Cade Courbat 8-13 4-4 21, Derek Woods 0-2 0-1 0, Jake Peters 5-9 10-2 11, Tanner Jacobson 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Wroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 14-19 75.

EAST (1-1) – J’Kwon Wise 8-10 1-1 16, Jameel Montgomery 4-9 0-0 8, DeJuan Rambus 2-2 0-0 5, Kewone Jones 6-16 1-2 14, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 6-13 2-5 15, Quentin Hart 2-6 1-2 7, Atarion Spates 2-2 0-0 4, Shakur Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 5-10 71.

CF;17;17;18;13;10 – 75

East;14;16;16;19;6 – 71