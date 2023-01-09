 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' BASKETBALL

High School Boys' Basketball: Associated Press Top 10 Rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee Northwest (7) 10-0 70 1

2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-0 61 2

3. Waukee 9-1 49 6

4. Indianola 9-0 46 4

5. Sioux City, East 10-0 44 5

6. Dubuque, Senior 9-0 39 3

7. Ankeny Centennial 7-2 27 7

8. Waterloo, West 8-1 12 NR

9. Valley, West Des Moines 6-3 10 10

10. Marshalltown 7-2 7 NR

(tie) North Scott, Eldridge 7-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 5. Pleasant Valley 3. Iowa City, West 3. Norwalk 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6) 9-0 64 1

2. Bondurant Farrar 9-0 61 3

3. Clear Lake (1) 7-0 54 4

4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7-1 44 6

5. Webster City 7-0 43 10

(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 43 NR

7. Humboldt 5-1 13 8

8. North Polk, Alleman 7-2 12 2

9. Assumption, Davenport 6-3 11 NR

10. Nevada 8-1 10 NR

(tie) Newton 5-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 6. Winterset 4. Williamsburg 4. Marion 3. Glenwood 2. Sioux Center 2. Ballard 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Aplington-Parkersburg (4) 9-0 66 1

2. Roland-Story, Story City (1) 8-0 53 3

3. Central Lyon (2) 7-0 47 2

4. MFL-Mar-Mac 10-0 36 5

5. West Burlington 9-0 35 4

6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8-0 31 9

7. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10-1 28 NR

8. Western Christian, Hull 7-1 24 NR

9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10-0 16 NR

10. Central Decatur, Leon 10-0 12 8

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9. South Hardin 7. Lake Mills 7. South Central Calhoun 6. Monticello 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5. Wilton 3. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Pella Christian 1.<

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 10-0 65 1

2. Grand View Christian (2) 9-0 55 2

3. WACO, Wayland 10-0 41 6

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 9-0 38 3

5. Dunkerton 10-0 32 7

6. St. Mary's, Remsen 6-0 29 8

7. Lynnville-Sully 12-0 25 5

8. Bellevue 9-1 19 4

9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 11-0 17 NR

10. West Harrison, Mondamin 8-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9. Bedford 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Keota 4. East Mills 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.

