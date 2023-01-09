High School Boys' Basketball: Associated Press Top 10 Rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee Northwest (7) 10-0 70 1
2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-0 61 2
3. Waukee 9-1 49 6
4. Indianola 9-0 46 4
5. Sioux City, East 10-0 44 5
6. Dubuque, Senior 9-0 39 3
7. Ankeny Centennial 7-2 27 7
8. Waterloo, West 8-1 12 NR
9. Valley, West Des Moines 6-3 10 10
People are also reading…
10. Marshalltown 7-2 7 NR
(tie) North Scott, Eldridge 7-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 5. Pleasant Valley 3. Iowa City, West 3. Norwalk 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6) 9-0 64 1
2. Bondurant Farrar 9-0 61 3
3. Clear Lake (1) 7-0 54 4
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7-1 44 6
5. Webster City 7-0 43 10
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 43 NR
7. Humboldt 5-1 13 8
8. North Polk, Alleman 7-2 12 2
9. Assumption, Davenport 6-3 11 NR
10. Nevada 8-1 10 NR
(tie) Newton 5-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 6. Winterset 4. Williamsburg 4. Marion 3. Glenwood 2. Sioux Center 2. Ballard 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (4) 9-0 66 1
2. Roland-Story, Story City (1) 8-0 53 3
3. Central Lyon (2) 7-0 47 2
4. MFL-Mar-Mac 10-0 36 5
5. West Burlington 9-0 35 4
6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8-0 31 9
7. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10-1 28 NR
8. Western Christian, Hull 7-1 24 NR
9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10-0 16 NR
10. Central Decatur, Leon 10-0 12 8
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9. South Hardin 7. Lake Mills 7. South Central Calhoun 6. Monticello 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5. Wilton 3. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Pella Christian 1.<
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 10-0 65 1
2. Grand View Christian (2) 9-0 55 2
3. WACO, Wayland 10-0 41 6
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 9-0 38 3
5. Dunkerton 10-0 32 7
6. St. Mary's, Remsen 6-0 29 8
7. Lynnville-Sully 12-0 25 5
8. Bellevue 9-1 19 4
9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 11-0 17 NR
10. West Harrison, Mondamin 8-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9. Bedford 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Keota 4. East Mills 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.