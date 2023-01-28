High School Boys’ Basketball: A-P’s Thomas breaks father’s career 3-pt record

PARKERSBURG — The Aplington-Parkersburg boys’ basketball career three-pointers made record stood for 25 years.

Five years after the combined school opened in 1992, Falcons head coach Aaron Thomas set the record with 146 three-pointers in his high school career before a four-year career at Drake.

On Tuesday, Thomas’ record fell as Aplington-Parkersburg junior Gavin Thomas, Thomas’ middle son, hit his 147th and 148th three-pointers against in a narrow overtime loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Gavin said he did not think about the record in the moment because it was a close game, but he circled Aaron’s records at the start of his career.

“It has been a goal of mine for a while to break three-point records here,” Gavin said. “I have to give the credit to my teammates for finding me when I get open and trusting me to make those shots.”

After making 51 and 54 three-pointers in his freshman and junior season, Gavin knew he would have a chance at the record this season.

As the Falcons sprinted out a 14-0 record, Gavin connected on 39-of-82 three-point attempts. A 4-of-6 performance from the beyond the perimeter against the Rebels pushed Gavin past his father’s mark and into the top spot in Falcons’ history.

“It feels great knowing that we have a lot of team success as well as breaking the record,” Gavin said. “Most importantly—the team success.”

Aaron said he knew his record was “in a whole lot of trouble” entering the season. In addition to Gavin, A-P senior Garrett Hempen entered the season with 112 career three-pointers and now sits at 141 after 29 triples in the first 15 games of the season.

As the head coach of the Falcons, Thomas said he hopes none of his records stand for very long and loves to see his players’ names in the record books.

“All records are meant to be broken,” Aaron said. “But, to have your own son do it is extra special.”

Aaron explained that seeing his son break his record is extra special because he knows the hard work and time which Gavin put in to become the player he is today.

But, is there a secret to the Thomas’ perimeter shooting? Aaron offered an answer.

“I think repetition,” Aaron said. “There is no substitution for being in the gym…Basketball is a game that you have to put in time and effort…There is only one way to become a better shooter and that is through repetition.”

Gavin got his reps through shoot around sessions with his dad that started all the way back when he was in kindergarten. The younger Thomas joked it started before he could even hold a basketball.

“He would always rebound for me and give me pointers on my shot,” Gavin said. “That helped a lot…Making sure that feet are straight towards the basket, keeping your elbow in—My elbow would get out and he would always correct me on that. [He] would make me start in closer at the free throw line...That helped me become the shooter that we see now.”

Outside of his deadeye shooting, those shoot arounds provided Gavin with cherished memories of time spent with his father.

“It is special knowing that he played at the college level,” Gavin said. “Then, he has been my coach ever since then. It is a great time to play for him…He expects a lot out of me and I feed off of that.”

However, Aaron said he “probably appreciate those times in the gym” more than Gavin does because they brought back fond memories of his own childhood and going to the old Parkersburg High School Gym with his father, Ed Thomas.

“I am on the other end now,” Aaron said. “My dad did all those things with me when he was the athletic director…to be on the other side of the coin as a parent, you see how special it is to be able to share those moments with your kids.”

In the future, Gavin said he hopes to provide more opportunities to reminisce on those special memories with more broken records.

“I have been thinking about passing a couple of [his dad’s records],” Gavin said. “I would like to become more that just that record holder here at A-P. Another one I have in mind this year is the season three-point record…In the future, career scoring.”