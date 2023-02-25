DIKE — The (21-3) Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons season came to an end in a shocking 56-53 loss to the (17-6) Monticello Panthers in the Class 2A substate 5 championship, Saturday.

Leading 42-37 after three quarters of action, the Falcons did not manage to hold off a furious comeback from Monticello and junior forward Preston Ries, who scored 12 of the Panthers’ 19 fourth quarter points and shot 4-of-5 from the field in the frame.

Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Aaron Thomas described the loss as a game which got away from the Falcons.

“We had chances to put them away,” Thomas said. “We did not take advantage of it. When they got in foul trouble, we needed to expand that lead. We had some possession that we came empty. In the second half, we gave up a couple offensive rebounds at bad times for kick-out threes. That ended up kind of being the difference.”

A 14-3 run to start the second quarter put the Falcons in the driver’s seat with a 30-23 halftime lead. Seven points from Garrett Hempen in the third quarter maintained a 42-37 lead into the final frame.

However, a 7-0 Monticello run gave the Panthers the lead and momentum. Junior guard Will Hodges broke the run with a three-point play which threatened to shift momentum, The Panthers wrestled back the lead and sealed the win on a dagger three from Ries with just over a minute remaining in the game.

As hotly-contest a game as it was, it did little justice as the cap for the Falcons’ season. The No. 1 team in Class 2A for the majority of the season, Thomas said the Falcons can walk away proud of their 2022-23 campaign.

“They have a lot to be proud of,” Thomas said “When it does not end how you wanted, it makes it tough. When they reflect back—winning 21 games—they accomplished a lot of good things this year. You just came up one game short. It makes it real tough—real tough.”

Thomas said he stressed the importance of remembering the accomplishments and not the way the season ended when addressing his team after the loss.

“I hope they take away some fond memories with their teammates,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day—when they get to be my age and older—they will talk about [those things.]”

Junior guard Gavin Thomas noted a few of the things he will look back on fondly from the season happened both on and off the court.

“One of my favorite parts was just practicing with the guys every day,” Gavin said. “Just the shooting, joking around with the guys at our hoops, the little smack talk we have going on. We battled each other on the practice court. Just go at each other, but once we leave practice, we were all together.”

Gavin added that he would miss the team’s tradition of playing cards after home games on the weekends. According to the junior, the Falcons would meet up at a teammates house after games with Texas Hold’em and Black Jack as the entertainment of choice.

“That was a great time,” Gavin said. “Great to experience that with the guys. We are just one big family.”

“I had a lot of fun with this group. We have been close—like a family. This is one we wanted to get. Credit to Monticello. They came out and played well. They made plays when it matter. I just hope our younger guys stay hungry and put in time in the offseason. Now, we know what this feels like. We can only go up from here.”

Next year, Aplington-Parkersburg will look a little different as six seniors played an instrumental role for the Falcons according to Aaron Thomas. Thomas described the six as a group that deserved to end things in Des Moines.

“Garrett [Hempen] was a four-year varsity guy for us,” Thomas said. “But, it is some of the unsung guys: Will Steege, Adam Schipper, Jack Eddy. Those guys maybe did not play the minutes they want, but they stuck with it. They made us better in practice. Those that you are so thankful for…Kye Rottinghaus stepping up, having the senior year that he had. Then Martez joining this year—just a special group.”

As the challenge shifts to the 13 underclassmen, Thomas said he hopes they follow in the seniors’ footsteps in terms of the latter’s commitment to “being a part of something bigger” than themselves.

“I just hope they get hungry,” Thomas said. “I hope they see those guys just committing to the team and what that led to.”

Monticello 56, Aplington-Parkersburg 53 Monticello (17-6) – Jack Lambert 3-6 2-2 11, Conley Schauf 2-5 4-5 10, Tate Petersen 4-10 0-0 11, Carson Lambert 0-5 0-2 0, Preston Ries 7-16 2-2 19, Ian Temple 2-2 0-0 4, Brady Gogel 0-0 0-0 0, Gage Guilfod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-11 56. Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) – Cooper Hoff 1-5 0-0 3, Gavin Thomas 6-12 2-2 16, Garrett Hempen 6-16 5-5 18, Nick Neuroth 2-5 0-0 4, Martez Wiggley 1-3 0-0 2, Will Hodges 3-6 1-2 8, Jack Eddy 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Kurt 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Neymeyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 8-9 53. MC;16;7;14;19 – 56 A-P;14;16;12;11 – 53 3-point goals – Monticello 10-30 (Ja. Lambert 3-5, Schauf 2-5, Petersen 1-7, Ca. Lambert 0-4, Ries 3-8, Temple 1-1), A-P 5-17 (Hoff 1-5, Thomas 2-4, Hempen 1-4, Neuroth 0-2, Hodges 1-2). Total fouls – Monticello 13, A-P 14. Fouled out – none.

Photos: Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball vs. Monticello in substate final, Feb. 25 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 1 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 2 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 3 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 4 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 5 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 6 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 7 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 8