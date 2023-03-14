DES MOINES — A trio of metro seniors landed on the 2023 Class 4A IPSWA Boys’ Basketball All- State teams.

Cedar Falls senior Dallas Bear narrowly missed out on a selection to the first team, earning second team honors. The Augustana-signee led the Tigers with 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Bear earned third team honors for the 2021-22 season.

Also representing the metro on the second team was Waterloo West senior Keishaun Pendleton. Pendleton led the Wahawks with 15.7 points and 3.3 assists per game during his senior season. A consistent presence in West’s lineup, Pendleton shot 45.3% from the field.

Kewone Jones rounded out the metro representatives with a selection to the third team. The Waterloo East star rounded out his prep career leading the Trojans in scoring for the second consecutive season. Jones scored 19.6 points, pulled down 7.1 rebounds and dished 3.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.

Pendleton and Jones earned all-state honors for the first time this season.

In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock leading scorer Cole Marsh served as the lone area athlete to earn All-State honors. The junior made the third team after powering the Go-Hawks with 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Well represented in Class 2A, a quartet of area hoopers earned All-State honors.

Aplington-Parkersburg senior and future Wartburg Knight Garrett Hempen received first team honors for his part in the Falcons spectacular season. Hempen led the Falcons with 21.0 points per game while connecting on over 50% of his field goal attempts in 2022-23. Hempen earned third team honors last season.

Gavin Thomas joined Hempen as all-state honorees from A-P. The junior landed on the second team after averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and setting the Falcons all-time career three-pointers made record, topping the previous mark set by his father and coach, Aaron Thomas.

Joining the Falcons duo were Hudson double-double machine Camden Davis and Jesup’s offensive dynamo Jack Miller.

Fewer were the nights when Davis did not come up with a double-double than the nights that the junior superstar did. The Pirates leading-scorer averaged 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9% from the field.

Miller led the J-Hawks with 26 points per game—the sixth most in the state. The junior also snatched 6.3 rebounds, dished 3.0 assists and came away with 2.0 steals per game.

In Class 1A, a trio of area athletes received first team honors with Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner of Dunkerton and William Kiburis of Gladbrook-Reinbeck landing among the class’s best. It is Kiburis’s and Gillespie’s second consecutive season as members of the first team.

Gillespie’s 665 total points marked the second most of any player in the state in 2022-23. The senior forward averaged a double-double with 25.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Gillespie averaged more than 20 points in each of the previous two seasons to end his career with more than 1,000 points scored.

Gardner finished second on Dunkerton in scoring with 19.6 points per game and led the Raiders with 9.4 assists per contest. Garnder finished his career with more than 1,000 points and 500 assists.

Kiburis led the state with 678 total points and finished third with 207 assists in a highlight-filled senior campaign. Kiburis led the Rebels to a Class 1A state tournament berth with 26.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Kiburis led the Rebels in scoring each of the last three seasons.

Wapsie Valley senior Mason Harter rounds out the area selections for all-state with a spot on the 1A second team. Harter led the state with 441 rebounds—beating out Sage Evans of West Harrison by 22 rebounds—and scored 20.6 points per game.

In an all Waukee battle, Waukee Northwest star and Iowa-signee Pryce Sandfort topped Waukee star and Iowa State-commit Omaha Biliew to be selected the 2023 Mr. Basketball winner.