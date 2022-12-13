High School Basketball: Waverly-Shell Rock wins double-OT thriller over Charles City

WAVERLY – There were 15 lead changes. The game was tied nine times. There were also two buzzer-beating shots.

In a game that had all the feeling and intensity of a sub-state final, the Charles City and Waverly-Shell boys put on a show Tuesday in a Northeast Iowa Conference game.

In the end, the Go-Hawks survived pulling out a thrilling 81-77 double overtime win over the Comets.

“It really came down to us making some plays down the stretch that had nothing to do with something that was drawn up or what we’ve been working on in practice,” WSR head coach Nate Steege said. “It was just guys making plays.”

From the beginning it was a tight battle. WSR (2-2) took the early advantage and lead 18-13 after one. But Charles City found its groove to open the second quarter scoring the first nine points the final two on a steal and dunk by Chase Low that made it 22-18 Comets.

The Go-Hawks, who failed to score for the first 5 minutes and 32 seconds of the second final found their touch and a Clay Draper lay-up with 11 seconds left to half gave them a 27-25 halftime lead.

The first half only set the stage for more back and forth in the second.

The Comets scored the first six points out of the break only to see the Go-Hawks respond with the next eight.

The lead switched to both sides the remainder of the game until there were two key plays that extended the game.

The first saw Charles City’s Keenan Wiley take an in-bounds pass with 3.9 seconds left and drive the lane to tie the game at 61-all with lay-up that beat the regulation buzzer. “Give them credit,” Steege said. “Every time we felt we might be getting over the hump, they’d make plays.

Then in the second overtime, with time running out, Luke Frazell found himself open underneath the basket and his lay-up as the buzzer sent the game into a second overtime, 69-all.

Back-to-back 3’s by Noah and Luke Frazell gave the Go-Hawks just enough cushion in the second overtime and WSR made just enough free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.

“We just kept shooting…being aggressive,” Frazell said. “Shooters shoot, it doesn’t matter what time of the game it is.”

Luke Frazell led four WSR players in double figures with 21. Cole Marsh added 18, Benny Ramker 14 and Noah Frazell 13.

Charles City was led by 29 points from Low and 22 from Kam Mestas. Wiley added 13.

“We talk about effort, focus and discipline,” Comet head coach Ben Klapperich said. “I thought we should some really, really good spurts of that effort, focus and discipline.

“But we got to work on putting together 32 minutes of solid basketball. A little bit tougher, a little smarter and a little bit more discipline. We had 18 turnovers and I don’t care who you are playing, that is a significant amount of turnovers.”

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Comets (4-2).

"There was way more good stuff that happened in this game then there was bad," Klapperich added. "Just really proud of our guys effort of continuing to battle back and not throw in the towel."

In the girls’ game, Waverly-Shell Rock rolled scoring the first 15 points of the game as the Go-Hawks scored a 79-18 victory.

WSR (4-1) lead 44-12 at halftime and there was a running clock just two minutes into the third quarter as the Go-Hawks scored the first 18 points of the second half.

“We told our kids…the No. 1 thing is we had to have great effort,” WSR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “One of the things we talk about is showing up every day, getting better every day. You can’t do that if you don’t give great effort and I thought our kids met that challenge tonight.”

Brenna Bodensteiner led all scorers with 17 points, including five 3-point makes. Sydney Bienemann added 12.

After losing game two of the season to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, by nine, Bodensteiner has liked how the Go-Hawks have improved.

“We had games against Clear Lake and New Hampton last week where I didn’t think we were at our best,” Bodensteiner said. “It was kind of that first time where we were starting to expand what we did preseason. Tonight gave us an opportunity to do some of those things we had added since the beginning of the year that we thought could be strengths for us.

“We have three games left before Christmas break and we need to make a strong push. Tonight was a good step for us from an energy standpoint and just need to continue to build and not take steps backward. This group has a pretty high ceiling I believe, but we are really inexperienced so we have to keep climbing every day.

Charles City was led by Destiny Ruzicka. She finished with eight points.