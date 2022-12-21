High School Basketball: Waterloo Christian boys, Riceville girls pick up wins

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Christian boys’ basketball team is riding into the Holiday break on a high note.

Following a 96-63 win over Riceville Tuesday, the Regents improved to 7-2, their best start to a season since 2008.

According to Waterloo Christian head coach Matt Reisetter, the win was much needed after a 74-55 loss in Tripoli. The Regents won handily Monday against Cedar Valley Christian 83-25, but considered Riceville a more daunting test.

“I mean, I was planning on this being a dogfight right down to the wire regardless of what it says on paper’s going to happen,” Reisetter said. “So I was looking to see if these guys could respond mentally from what happened at Tripoli on Friday and man, they sure did and I’m so proud of how they shared the ball and that was the secret to our success tonight.”

Waterloo Christian nailed 13 3-pointers, split among seven players, while pinpoint passing helped the Regents to their highest-scoring game of the year. Freshman Elijah Evans was the biggest beneficiary of their offensive pattern, raking in 29 points by the final buzzer.

“That’s all my teammates. They just got me the ball in transition and I was able to just get to where I needed to be from there,” Evans said. “This is all on them.”

Riceville kept it close in the first quarter, trailing only 26-20, after eight minutes but the Regents went into overdrive in the second with 32 points to take a 58-36 halftime lead.

Alongside Evans, there was plenty of room for his teammates to get on the board, with Aaron Zwack scoring 19.

Trenten Swensen led Riceville with 16 points, followed close behind by Johnny Adams with 15.

“We were top five in the state in steals coming in tonight and this is the first time we never got out to the corners to guard any three-point shooters,” said Riceville coach Matt Schwade. “Credit to Waterloo Christian – they made everything tonight.”

In the girls’ game, with 15th-ranked Riceville taking home a 48-33 win to improve to 8-1. It was the Wildcat’s seventh consecutive win.

The game was close throughout the first three quarters as Riceville led by four after one and 18-14 at halftime.

“I think we moved the ball really well in that second half and so that was helpful in getting some decent shots,” said Riceville girls coach Darcy Fair. And when you can move the ball well to your teammates, that just makes that zone have to work a little bit more, so I think that was probably opening up some shots for us.”

Joy Beran led with 16 points. That included back-to-back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter help the Wildcats stay in command. Her mother, Jill Beran, is one of the Riceville coaches.

“My mom just always tells me to turn the page and focus on the next thing,” Beran said. “So just moving on and doing the next thing.

The Regents were led by Kate Costello’s nine points, while Reagan Wheeler had eight.

