High School Basketball: Tuesday's Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Linn-Mar 72, West 68 2OT
Waterloo Christian 49, Green-Mountain Garwin 48
Cedar Falls 58, East 23
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 46
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 30
Western Dubuque 60, Dubuque Hempstead 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Iowa City Liberty 43
AREA
Center Point-Urbana 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Union 40
Denver 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
Hudson 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49
Grundy Center 54, Jesup 52
MFL Mar Mac 54, South Winneshiek 41
Central Elkader 48, North Fayette-Valley 36
Osage 67, Rockford 19
Turkey Valley 64, Postville 29
Don Bosco 41, Colo-Nesco 16
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 52, Cedar Falls 48
West 60, Linn-Mar 55
Green Mountain-Garwin 68, Waterloo Christian 66
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 68, Marion 63
Dubuque Senior 60, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Iowa City West 80, Burlington 41
Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 36
Western Dubuque 68, Dubuque Hempstead 61
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty 50
AREA
Alburnett 72, East Buchanan 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 60, Center Point-Urbana 52
North Fayette-Valley 57, Central Elkader 41
Cascade 74, Independence 59
Clayton Ridge 53, West Central 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, Hudson 46
Wapsie Valley 72, Denver 69
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Union 33
Don Bosco 48, Colo-Nesco 41
East Marshall 63, West Marshall 59
Jesup 60, Grundy Center 59
Osage 87, Rockford 51
Turkey Valley 63, Postville 34
MFL Mar Mac 83, South Winneshiek 72