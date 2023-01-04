 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Scoreboard

Better-basketball-clip-art

Prep girls

METRO

Linn-Mar 72, West 68 2OT

Waterloo Christian 49, Green-Mountain Garwin 48

Cedar Falls 58, East 23

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 58, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 46

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 30

Western Dubuque 60, Dubuque Hempstead 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Iowa City Liberty 43

AREA

Center Point-Urbana 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Union 40

Denver 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

Hudson 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49

Grundy Center 54, Jesup 52

MFL Mar Mac 54, South Winneshiek 41

Central Elkader 48, North Fayette-Valley 36

Osage 67, Rockford 19

Turkey Valley 64, Postville 29

Don Bosco 41, Colo-Nesco 16

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 52, Cedar Falls 48

West 60, Linn-Mar 55

Green Mountain-Garwin 68, Waterloo Christian 66 

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 68, Marion 63

Dubuque Senior 60, Dubuque Wahlert 46

Iowa City West 80, Burlington 41

Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 36

Western Dubuque 68, Dubuque Hempstead 61

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty 50

AREA

Alburnett 72, East Buchanan 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 60, Center Point-Urbana 52

North Fayette-Valley 57, Central Elkader 41

Cascade 74, Independence 59

Clayton Ridge 53, West Central 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, Hudson 46

Wapsie Valley 72, Denver 69

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Union 33

Don Bosco 48, Colo-Nesco 41

East Marshall 63, West Marshall 59

Jesup 60, Grundy Center 59

Osage 87, Rockford 51

Turkey Valley 63, Postville 34

MFL Mar Mac 83, South Winneshiek 72

