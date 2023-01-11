High School Basketball: Tuesday's Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Des Moines Roosevelt 74, Waterloo East 52
Waterloo Christian 61, Janesville 18
Cedar Falls 46, Cedar Rapids Prairie 29
Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 34
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Columbus Catholic 40
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 51, Dubuque Senior 45
Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Dubuque Wahlert 57
Iowa City High 67, Western Dubuque 46
Iowa City West 59, Dubuque Hempstead 45
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47
People are also reading…
AREA
Clarksville 37, Dunkerton 28
Riceville 64, Tripoli 21
West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, East Marshall 25
Denver 57, South Hardin 50
Jesup 52, Hudson 49
Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley 25
AGWSR 66, Union 26
Grundy Center 62, Oelwein 39
Benton Community 62, Independence 26
Riceville 64, Tripoli 21
Meskwaki Settlement 57, North Tama 54
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14
Turkey Valley 49, North Fayette-Valley 46
Osage 64, Newman Catholic 44
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 37
Waterloo West 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, Columbus Catholic 55
Janesville 63, Waterloo Christian 52
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 73, Iowa City Liberty 54
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70, Linn-Mar 57
Iowa City West 58, Dubuque Hempstead 53
Iowa City High 65, Western Dubuque 56
AREA
Easton Valley 56, East Buchanan 43
Independence 58, Benton Community 48
West Delaware 61, Williamsburg 42
Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler 42
Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29
South Winneshiek 63, Central Elkader 52
Clayton Ridge 56, Postville 40
Central Springs 66, Saint Ansgar 54
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, East Marshall 40
Grundy Center 70, Oelwein 43
Hudson 64, Jesup 51
West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 59
North Tama 69, Meskwaki Settlement 13
Osage 73, Newman Catholic 72 OT
Wapsie Valley 67, Dike-New Hartford 50
Union 72, AGWSR 31
MFL Mar Mac 69, Kee 50