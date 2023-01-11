 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Scoreboard

  • 0
Better-basketball-clip-art

Prep girls

METRO

Des Moines Roosevelt 74, Waterloo East 52

Waterloo Christian 61, Janesville 18

Cedar Falls 46, Cedar Rapids Prairie 29

Waterloo West 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 34

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Columbus Catholic 40

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 51, Dubuque Senior 45

Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Dubuque Wahlert 57

Iowa City High 67, Western Dubuque 46

Iowa City West 59, Dubuque Hempstead 45

Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47

People are also reading…

AREA

Clarksville 37, Dunkerton 28

Riceville 64, Tripoli 21

West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, East Marshall 25

Denver 57, South Hardin 50

Jesup 52, Hudson 49

Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley 25

AGWSR 66, Union 26

Grundy Center 62, Oelwein 39

Benton Community 62, Independence 26

Riceville 64, Tripoli 21

Meskwaki Settlement 57, North Tama 54

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14

Turkey Valley 49, North Fayette-Valley 46

Osage 64, Newman Catholic 44

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 37

Waterloo West 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, Columbus Catholic 55

Janesville 63, Waterloo Christian 52

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 73, Iowa City Liberty 54

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70, Linn-Mar 57

Iowa City West 58, Dubuque Hempstead 53

Iowa City High 65, Western Dubuque 56

AREA

Easton Valley 56, East Buchanan 43

Independence 58, Benton Community 48

West Delaware 61, Williamsburg 42

Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler 42

Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29

South Winneshiek 63, Central Elkader 52

Clayton Ridge 56, Postville 40

Central Springs 66, Saint Ansgar 54

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, East Marshall 40

Grundy Center 70, Oelwein 43

Hudson 64, Jesup 51

West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 59

North Tama 69, Meskwaki Settlement 13

Osage 73, Newman Catholic 72 OT

Wapsie Valley 67, Dike-New Hartford 50

Union 72, AGWSR 31

MFL Mar Mac 69, Kee 50

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News