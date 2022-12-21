High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 33
Cedar Falls 54, Western Dubuque 50
Waterloo West 65, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Ames 50, East 46
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39
Iowa City Liberty 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 18
AREA
East Buchanan at Central City, ppd
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 40
Turkey Valley 70, Central Elkader 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40
North Butler 33, BCLUW 22
Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30
MFL Mar-Mac 46, Clayton Ridge 32
Hudson 55, Union 25
South Winneshiek 45, Postvile 37
Decorah 59, Waukon 51
Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24
Kee High 38, West Central 23
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63
Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Ames 65, East 59
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 33
Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty 67
Dubuque Senior 59, Linn-Mar 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 43
AREA
Turkey Valley 66, Central Elkader 22
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45
Vinton-Shellsburg 65, South Tama 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood 56
Central City 61, East Buchanan 47
Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57
Clarksville 63, Janesville 40
Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44
Kee High 47, West Central 38
Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco 52
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 49
Hudson 73, Union 54
MFL Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge 44
Decorah 62, Waukon 49
BCLUW 52, North Butler 39