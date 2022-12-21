 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

BGBBall East vs. Ames 1

Waterloo East freshman Graysyn Downing drives to the basket against Ames on Tuesday at Waterloo.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Prep girls

METRO

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 33

Cedar Falls 54, Western Dubuque 50

Waterloo West 65, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Ames 50, East 46

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39

Iowa City Liberty 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 18

AREA

East Buchanan at Central City, ppd

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 40

Turkey Valley 70, Central Elkader 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40

North Butler 33, BCLUW 22

Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30

MFL Mar-Mac 46, Clayton Ridge 32

Hudson 55, Union 25

South Winneshiek 45, Postvile 37

Decorah 59, Waukon 51

Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24

Kee High 38, West Central 23

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63

Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Wahlert 46

Ames 65, East 59

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 33

Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty 67

Dubuque Senior 59, Linn-Mar 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 43

AREA

Turkey Valley 66, Central Elkader 22

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45

Vinton-Shellsburg 65, South Tama 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood 56

Central City 61, East Buchanan 47

Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57

Clarksville 63, Janesville 40

Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44

Kee High 47, West Central 38

Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco 52

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 49

Hudson 73, Union 54

MFL Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge 44

Decorah 62, Waukon 49

BCLUW 52, North Butler 39

