High School Basketball: Top-ranked A-P boys, DNH girls, roll to victories

DIKE – Garrett Hempen joined an exclusive club.

For just the fourth time in the history of the Aplington-Parkersburg boys' basketball program, one of its players surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a career.

Doing it in victorious fashion against a rival just made it sweeter for the senior.

"It means a lot," Hempen said after posting a game-high 24 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Falcons smothered Dike-New Hartford, 73-44, in a North Iowa Cedar League game Friday night at the Wolverines' sparkling new gymnasium. "Shout-out to my coaches, teammates getting me the ball, giving me opportunities just to play this game and I really appreciate it. A thousand points is hard to do and I am just really grateful."

Hempen accomplished the feat with a 14-point first half and has now accumulated 1,015 total points throughout a career that began as the first player off the bench as a freshman to now commanding everyone's attention as a third-year starter.

"He is a guy who works very hard," A-P Coach Aaron Thomas said. "He is playing with a ton of confidence and he has got the ability to shoot that little floater and mid-range game that is almost a lost art, but he does it so well and does a great job with it. He is playing with confidence and that makes a big difference."

Hempen is now averaging a team-high 21.5 points per game for the Falcons (8-0, 3-0 NICL), but he is far from a one-man show. A-P junior Gavin Thomas added 10 points against DNH and is averaging 17 per contest, while last year's graduation losses appear to have been absorbed by the addition of transfers Will Hodges (Cedar Rapids Washington) and Martez Wiggley (Waterloo East).

Wiggley chipped in 10 points, while Hodges posted 12 in his second start with the Falcons.

"They are really valuable," Hempen said. "Will, he is a really good playmaker. He can score the ball on the bounce and he can get people open. And Tez, I don't think anyone can guard him one-on-one in the post. I think you have to double-team him or he is probably going to score mostly every time. Those are great players for us."

A-P used a 20-4 explosion in the third quarter to push its lead to 24 points, an advantage that eventually ballooned to 32 in the closing seconds.

Senior Benton Bixby scored 15 points for the Wolverines (4-5, 2-2), more than a fourth off his season's pace.

"I thought we did really well defensively," Hempen said. "Brought a lot of pressure and tried to force some turnovers."

The Falcons host 8-1 Van Meter Saturday night, while DNH visits Wapsie Valley on Tuesday.

BIXBY PILING UP POINTS FOR DNH GIRLS

The Dike-New Hartford girls' basketball team does not have a lot of secrets.

After all, when you are undefeated and the two-time defending state champions in Class 2A with a pair of all-state performers in junior Payton Petersen and senior Ellary Knock, plus a third looking to join them in junior Jadyn Petersen, everyone tends to see you coming.

If opponents don't recognize DNH junior forward/guard Maryn Bixby, they will soon.

"It really helps when you have a team instead of players playing for themselves," Bixby said after leading all scorers with 17 points as the 2A top-ranked Wolverines sprinted past No. 14 Aplington-Parkersburg, 61-28, in a North Iowa Cedar League game Saturday night at the DNH gymnasium. "So I think that is why we are as successful as we are. Just working as a team."

From her sophomore to junior year, Bixby experienced a significant growth spurt of four inches. At 5-foot-9, Bixby averaged 6.4 points per game last season. This season, her 6-foot-1 frame is becoming a lot to handle for the opposition. Bixby has scored at least 13 points in half of the Wolverines' games this season, including 23 on Dec. 16 at Waterloo Columbus.

"Finally growing into my body and finding my rhythm," Bixby said. "We have also been doing weightlifting programs, so just getting stronger definitely helps to be aggressive under the basket."

Bixby drilled three 3-point baskets against A-P and now has 12 this season. Her scoring average is up to 11.6 per contest, which trails only the Petersen twins on the Wolverines.

"Maryn is kind of a sleeper," DNH Coach Bruce Dall said. "Because you are looking at, 'Who is going to stop Payton? Who is going to stop Jadyn? How do I slow down Ellary Knock?" And then Camille Landphair is always tenacious. She is a nice one to step up."

Jadyn Petersen posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for DNH (10-0, 4-0 NICL), while Payton Petersen and Knock each tallied 11 points.

Peyton Klooster paced A-P (7-2, 1-2) with nine points.

