High School Basketball Scoreboard

Tuesday's Results
(Will be updated)
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 71, Waterloo East 28
Cedar Falls at Mason City, ppd
Columbus Catholic 52,
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Oelwein 25
Hudson 46, Grundy Center 41
Dike-New Hartford 78, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18
North Fayette-Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 28
Decorah 76, Prairie Du Chien 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Western Dubuque 43
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 46, Waterloo West 43
Waterloo Christian 48, Janesville 42
Jesup 93, Columbus Catholic 59
Cedar Falls at Mason City, ppd
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Oelwein 35
Charles City 57, Dike-New Hartford 40
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Waukon 56
Turkey Valley 52, South Winneshiek 51
Clayton Ridge 44, North Fayette-Valley 36
Postville 50, West Central 34
Decorah 71, Pairie Du Chien 37