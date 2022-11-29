 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Tuesday's Results

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 71, Waterloo East 28

Cedar Falls at Mason City, ppd

Columbus Catholic 52,

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Oelwein 25

Hudson 46, Grundy Center 41

Dike-New Hartford 78, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18

North Fayette-Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 28

Decorah 76, Prairie Du Chien 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Western Dubuque 43

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 46, Waterloo West 43

Waterloo Christian 48, Janesville 42

Jesup 93, Columbus Catholic 59

Cedar Falls at Mason City, ppd

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Oelwein 35

Charles City 57, Dike-New Hartford 40

Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Waukon 56

Turkey Valley 52, South Winneshiek 51

Clayton Ridge 44, North Fayette-Valley 36

Postville 50, West Central 34

Decorah 71, Pairie Du Chien 37

