High School Basketball Roundup: Go-Hawk boys, girls earn victories

Waverly-Shell Rock jumped out to a big first quarter lead and held on to beat Waukon in a Northeast Iowa Conference girls’ basketball game Monday, 63-47.

The Go-Hawks (7-3) led 16-3 after one quarter and stretched that lead to 20 after three quarters.

Katelyn Eggena led the Go-Hawks, who had lost back-to-back games to ranked foes Decorah and Center Point-Urbana, with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Brenna Bodensteiner had 15 points, and Emma Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

New Hampton 77, Kee High 41: Carlee Rochford made eight of nine 3-point attempts as she poured in 39 points in the Chickasaws victory Monday.

Rochford also had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Molly Wegner added 12 points, and Kandice Eggerichs had 10 rebounds.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48: The Rebels held off a second-half Cougar rally to improve to 6-6.

Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-3) got 21 points and 16 rebounds from Isabelle Elliott.

Grundy Center 68, Union 36: Carlie Willis and Ellery Luhring each had 17 points as the Spartans won their second straight Monday.

Luhring and Willis also each had nine rebounds. Laney Dole added 10 points for Grundy Center (5-6).

Willis committed to play volleyball at Division II St. Cloud State Sunday.

Boys’ basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 88, Waukon 41: The Go-Hawks scored 55 first-half points as they improved to 5-3 with their fourth consecutive victory.

WSR hit 15 of 37 3-point attempts as three players had three 3-point makes – Noah Frazell, Luke Frazell and Clay Draper.

Draper scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Go-Hawks, while Noah Frazell had 18, Cole Marsh 16 and Luke Frazell 16.

Jordan Kruse had six assists and two steals for WSR.

Noah Hatlan led Waukon with 15.

New Hampton 62, Kee High 58: Gannon Shekleton scored 29 points to lead the Chickasaws.

Ben Gilbert added 13 points for New Hampton (4-5), while Carter Steinlage had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Grundy Center 69, Union 52: Jalen Kilpatrick scored 28 points on 11 of 15 shooting as the Spartans improved to 8-2 overall with the victory.

Tiernan Vokes added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Brody Zinkula also reached double figures with 10 points.

Grundy Center hit 55 percent of its shots (29-52).

Caden Sorensen led Union with 21, while the Knights also got 15 points from Jackson Anderson.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44: The fourth-ranked Rebels improved to 10-0 with a North Iowa Cedar League win.

William Kiburis scored 23 points and had eight rebounds and eight assists for G-R. Caleb Egesdal added 17 points and Drew Eilers had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.