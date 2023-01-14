High School Basketball: No. 8 West holds off East

WATERLOO – A terrific turnaround continues.

One year removed from an eight-win campaign, the Waterloo West boys' basketball are winning again.

According to West Coach Cliff Berinobis, the source of the credit is simple.

"I can't say enough about the kids," Berinobis said after the Class 4A eighth-ranked Wahawks held off rival Waterloo East, 64-62, in an emotionally-charged non-conference game Saturday before a packed, raucous crowd at Waterloo East High School. "This is all about the kids. It doesn't have anything to with coaching or anything else. It has everything to do with the kids. Just the way they respond to the adversity they have been through last year to this year, early on, we're overcoming those little things."

West (11-1) overcame plenty of adversity against East (6-6). After jumping out to a 12-2 lead to open the contest, the Wahawks surrendered 10 of 11 points to the Trojans and suddenly, a 48-minute dogfight was on.

"We have been really trying to focus on fighting through adversity," West senior Si'Marion Anderson said. "Just keeping our head in the game no matter what is going on. Me and the guys did a really good job of doing that tonight."

After a deadlocked first half (31-31), West gained some temporary breathing room with a 14-4 surge in the third quarter that pushed its lead to 48-40. East responded with an 11-4 burst of its own to get within a point at 52-51 midway through the fourth quarter but could never completely close the gap.

With just 12.2 seconds left and West clinging to a 62-60 lead, senior point guard Dayton Bruce deftly swiped the East inbounds pass and got the ball to Anderson, who was fouled.

"That was a big possession for us," Bruce said. "It was really win or go home from there. ... I just tried to steal it and take them out of the game and that is what happened."

Anderson, who missed the first free throw of a one-and-one attempt that would have given his team a crucial four-point lead just one possession earlier, calmly stepped to the line again and sank both free shots, pushing his game-high point total to 23 points and sealing the victory for his team.

"We actually watched a video from Jay Wright, the (former) head coach from Villanova before the season started," Anderson said. "When I looked over at the bench, B (Berinobis) just kept telling me, 'attitude.' Kept repeating, 'attitude, attitude.' I knocked down the second ones and it ended how it ended."

The win is the seventh in a row for West since a Dec. 17 home loss to Cedar Falls.

Bruce finished with 15 points, while Jahlil Manago and Keishaun Pendleton each added 11.

Jameel Montgomery matched Anderson with 23 points for East. Kewone Jones contributed 18 points, while Jamauryus Bradford-Gates posted 17 for the Trojans, which visit Ottumwa on Tuesday.

West visits 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Tuesday.

In the girls' game, Waterloo West is getting its groove back.

Less than two weeks after an unbeaten start to the girls' basketball season was halted in their first game back from winter break, the Class 5A third-ranked Wahawks have defeated their next four opponents by an average of over 27 points per game.

"We really moved the ball, we got the ball inside for lot of easy baskets," West Coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said after the Wahawks blitzed Waterloo East, 64-30, in a non-conference game Saturday at East High School. "We hustled and played hard. It was a fast turnaround because last night we had a really tough game with a real good Liberty team. We played really, really well and then to have to come back ready to go by noon the next day on the road, I am really proud of their effort here."

The previous night, West vanquished 15th-ranked Iowa City Liberty, 69-56, at home as Halli Poock erupted for a season-high 29 points and distributed five assists, while fellow senior Sahara Williams recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Saturday was the 28th win in a row for West (12-1) against East dating back to 2006. The Wahawks smothered the Trojans from the start by scoring the game's first 14 points, highlighted by eight from Central College recruit Cece Moore.

"Having such chemistry, a point guard like Halli and a wing like Sahara, really helps us," Moore said. "Moving fast-paced is something we all really know how to do so well and just really knowing how to play the game helps us a lot."

The advantage eventually ballooned to 41-7 by halftime. Moore led all scorers with 14 points, while Williams, an Oklahoma signee, added 13 and Poock, a Bradley signee, chipped in 12.

Back on Jan. 3, West (12-1) emerged from the holiday layoff with a road game at 5A No. 10 Linn-Mar. Despite leading by three points after three quarters, the Wahawks were pushed to double overtime, Williams fouled out and the Lions finished off the upset, 72-68.

"I think they have responded really well," Pappas said. "They refocused and they know the eye is on the prize. We're already down to our last eight games now and we have just got to keep moving forward."

Freshman Graysyn Downing led the scoring for East (5-9) with eight points, including two 3-point baskets.

Both teams return to the court Tuesday. West hosts 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier, while East visits Ottumwa.