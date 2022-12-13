 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Monday's scoreboard, Iowa Top Ten Poll

  • 0
Better-basketball-clip-art

Prep boys

Monday's Results

METRO

Waterloo Christian 59, West Central 45

AREA

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61

Iowa AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Waukee Northwest (5);4-0;74

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3);3-0;64

People are also reading…

3. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;56

4. Waukee;4-1;48

5. Dubuque Senior;3-0;46

6. Sioux City East;4-0;32

7. North Scott;3-0;22

7. Indianola;3-0;22

(tie) Iowa City West;4-0;22

(tie) Cedar Falls;2-0;22

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1.

Class 3A

;Record;Pts

1. North Polk (2);4-0;73

2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5);4-0;68

3. Bondurant Farrar;3-0;59

4. Sioux Center;3-0;34

5. Clear Lake;3-0;30

6. Webster City;2-0;25

(tie) Pella;3-1;25

8. MOC-Floyd Valley;4-1;22

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-0;14

(tie) Humboldt (1);2-2;14

Others receiving votes: Carroll 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13. Assumption, Davenport 12. Lewis Central 7. Crestwood, Cresco 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Marion 5. Ballard 3. Mount Vernon 2. Nevada 2. Charles City 2. West Delaware, Manchester 1. Glenwood 1. Harlan 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

;Record;Pts

1. Central Lyon (2);3-0;56

2. Aplington-Parkersburg (2);4-0;55

3. Roland-Story (3);4-0;49

4. Wilton;3-0;32

5. MFL-Mar-Mac;6-0;28

6. West Burlington;5-0;25

7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;5-0;24

8. Cascade;4-0;16

9. Western Christian;1-1;13

10. Sioux Central;4-0;12

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 11. Jesup 10. Monticello 9. Rock Valley 9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9. South Central Calhoun 8. Van Meter 5. West Branch 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Mediapolis 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2. Pella Christian 1. Des Moines Christian 1. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1.

Class 1A

;Record;Pts

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5);5-0;57

2. Grand View Christian (1);4-0;46

3. West Harrison, Mondamin (1);4-0;44

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;3-0;42

5. WACO, Wayland;5-0;39

6. Bellevue;6-0;36

7. Dunkerton;4-0;33

8. St. Mary's, Remsen;2-0;30

9. Newell-Fonda;2-0;14

10. Lake Mills;5-0;10

Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Mount Ayr 4. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2. Montezuma 1. Keota 1.

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Christian 43, West Central 22

AREA

Saint Ansgar 41, Nashua-Plainfield 19

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

Coming off the back of the 2021-22 season where Dunkerton clinched their fifth Iowa Star Conference in six years, seniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner are at the center of what looks to be another barn burner year. The evidence is in their last two games, when Gardner picked up his 500th career assist and Gillespie his 1,000th career point.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News