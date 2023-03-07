Two of the all-time greats in Waterloo West girls basketball history capped off their careers by earning first-team Iowa Print Sports Writers Association honors.

Wahawk seniors Halli Poock and Sahara Williams each earned first team honors for the third consecutive season and all-state honors for the fourth time in their careers.

Poock, the Bradley signee, finished with more than 2,000 points, 449 assists and 374 steals.

Williams, who signed with Oklahoma and as the 23rd best player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, had 1,667 points, 747 rebounds, 400 assists and 327 steals.

That duo helped West to four state tournament appearances and an 84-12 record in their four seasons.

The metro had another first team selection in Cedar Falls junior Grace Knutson. The Drake commit averaged 21 points, six boards and 3.1 assists this past season for the Tigers.

Several other area players were selected to the all-state team.

In Class 4A, Decorah duo Bryar Duwe (first team) and Yazmeen Whitsitt (second) team were honored. Duwe and Whitsitt led the Vikings to their first state appearance since 2007.

Waverly-Shell Rock junior Katelyn Eggena was named to the 4A third team average averaging close to 17 points and nearly nine rebounds a game.

In Class 3A, New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford was named to the first team after averaging 24 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game.

Class 2A had several area players honored led by Dike-New Hartford sister duo Payton and Jadyn Petersen.

Payton averaged a double-double for the Wolverines – 16.9 points and 10.2 rebounds, while Jadyn averaged 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds.

DNH senior teammate Ellary Knock was named to the second team after averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Also making the second team were Jesup senior Laney Pilcher. During her senior campaign, Pilcher averaged 24.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.1 assists per game. She had 40 points in a game against state tournament qualifier Aplington-Parkersburg.

Denver senior Grace Hennessy made the second team after averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a game for the Cyclones.

Hudson junior Brooklyn Love was a third team selection after posting 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game for the Pirates.

Algona Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks was selected the 2023 Miss Basketball in a close vote over Williams.