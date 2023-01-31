High School Basketball: Jesup's Laney Pilcher pours in 40 as J-Hawks top A-P

A strong first half propelled the Jesup girls’ basketball team past No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg, 71-43, Monday in Parkersburg.

The J-Hawks (9-9) led by nine after one quarter before breaking the game opening the second quarter outscoring the Falcons (15-3), 24-9, and leading 42-18 at the break.

Senior Laney Pilcher made 15 of 26 shots from the field and 10 of 10 free throws as she scored a whopping 40 points in the victory. She also grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven steals.

Peyton Bose added 14 points and four steals, while Adrianna Boulden had nine points.

Kennedy Lind led A-P with eight points, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Waterloo Christian 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29: Katie Costello scored 19 and Reagan Wheeler had 15 as the Regents scored their 13th victory over the season.

Wheeler added 14 rebounds, and Sydney Aronson had seven steals for Waterloo Christian. The Regents improved to 13-6 overall.

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 39: The Riverhawks got 19 points from Reggi Spotts as Mason City took control in the first half en route to topping the 10th-ranked Go-Hawks.

The Riverhawks led by 17 at halftime, 29-12.

Katelyn Eggena had nine points and nine rebounds, and Brenna Bodensteiner eight for WSR (12-5).

The Go-Hawks committed 21 turnovers in the loss.

Boys’ basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54: The Go-Hawks made 23 of 25 free throws to hold off the Riverhawks and picked up their 13th win of the season.

Benny Ramker had 13 points and Noah Frazell 12 to lead WSR.

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50: The top-ranked Falcons (16-1) got 25 points from Garrett Hempen as they steadily pulled away from the J-Hawks (11-6).

Gavin Thomas added 12 points, and Martez Wiggley had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Brevin Dahl had 22 points to lead Jesup, while J-Hawk junior Jack Miller had 16 points, including his 1,000th career point.

Charles City 68, Osage 56: The Comets outscored the Green Devils, 31-20, in the second half to pull away for the victory and improve to 13-3.

Chase Low scored 20 points and Kam Mestas had 19 to lead Charles City. Keenan Wiley and Brennan Schmidt each chipped in 12.

Drew Tusler led Osage with 23.

Waterloo Christian 76, Nashua-Plainfield 66: Aaron Zwack scored 24 points and Drew Wagner had 22 as the Regents improved to 11-7 overall.

Gavin DeFord added 18 points, including four 3-pointers for Waterloo Christian.

Zwack also had nine rebounds and six assists.